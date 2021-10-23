BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning’s Police Chief Matt Hamner took a moment at the beginning of the Oct. 14 State of the City program, hosted in the Sun Lakes Country Club’s ballroom, to acknowledge the efforts of his law enforcement personnel, starting with praising the officer who survived that early morning’s shooting after she conducted a traffic stop.
The driver of that car used a shotgun and shot at her cruiser, and in the process disabled her vehicle.
Eventually officers from several agencies joined in in a high-speed pursuit that would conclude with a fatal deputy-involved shooting of the suspect near Palm Springs.
That incident could have had a different outcome and more somber announcement had Banning lost an officer that morning.
Hamner also praised five detectives who stepped up cold case investigations after their department was expanded under Hamner’s watch, after he was hired in 2019. Since then, 13 of 14 murders have been solved, and three cold cases cracked.
Banning’s Mayor Colleen Wallace, who sang the national anthem for the event, gave an overview of what her city’s departments have been up to, from enhanced utility billing and improved transparency for city finances, to upgraded bandwidth and cybersecurity efforts.
Wallace reported that the Sun Lakes Boulevard extension could begin in a year. Across town, $3.7 million in improvements to the intersection of Hathaway and Ramsey streets should be completed by April 2022.
Atwell-Tri-Pointe Homes is moving along building homes; two cannabis retailers contributing thousands of dollars in tax revenue for the city have opened up; a 1 million square-foot Banning Distribution Center is underway at South John Street; an Arby’s is slated for the dirt lot west of Rite Aid on Ramsey Street, and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts is nearing completion on Ramsey Street.
The Banning Community Center has remained active, from providing meals to seniors to coordinating pickleball and exercise classes, and the Parks and Recreation programs are ramping up day camps, youth sports clinics, and ballet and Zumba classes.
Wallace pointed out that the city revived its animal shelter, contracted with the nonprofit ARE Animal Rescue.
She praised the patient efforts of the pending Grandave Studios project at the Banning Municipal Airport, which has the potential to create 8,000 jobs in the city.
“And yes, I told the owner I want to be an actress,” Wallace said.
She highlighted the proposed Banning Pointe project, which will likely include commercial and retail development along with a large warehouse, across from Sun Lakes Country Club, that will involve 10 acres of professional office space; roughly 16 acres for retail outlets; and approximately 30 acres of business-warehouse space that has generated criticism recently as nearby Sun Lakes residents decry the increased (particularly shipping) traffic that the project will attract.
“Can I just say something,” Wallace interjected. “You know, people complain about ‘Why are you building this here,’ but people have to understand: there are a lot of kids that are still here that might want to come back and invest in our city. I’m keeping it real — I’ll always keep it real — we’ll be dead and gone” by the time the project is fully developed. “Our kids are our future. You have to think about the kids,” and the fact that some of them might want to come back to Banning. “They want to invest. They want to be entrepreneurs here.” As a result of the preparation for what future generations may benefit from, “People are not going to like what you do, but oh well,” Wallace said.
