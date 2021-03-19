BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
As the county moves in to the Red Tier the world is moving feverishly to return to some semblance of “normalcy.”
Businesses are reopening, students are being sent back to school, and some events and gatherings are beginning to reassemble.
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District hosted a 1K-5K that attracted nearly 150 participants on March 13.
The Banning Chamber of Commerce hosted its biweekly market nights and Sunrise Breakfast events, and the Fox Theater in Banning reopened to limited capacity.
“Our businesses need this advantage, and our community is starting to heal,” says Bette Rader, executive director of the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, which cancelled its March Good Morning Beaumont Breakfast event while the county was still in the Purple Tier, since there were still a high number of positive COVID-19 cases. “The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce is delighted to be in the Red Level.”
Churches such as St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Beaumont have been letting their congregants know about their careful return to in-person worship services: St. Stephen's announced on St. Patrick's Day that they are offering their 4 p.m. Saturday services and their 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at the church to those who make reservations.
Beaumont City Councilman David Fenn noted, “I am thrilled things are opening up. I believe the lockdown should end, and that those who are high-risk should protect themselves, and those who are sick should stay home.”
Banning City Councilman David Happe reopened his pub, The Station Taphouse Bar and Grill, on March 12, with days to spare to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
“We’re certainly moving in a positive direction” as the county moves down to the Red Tier, Happe says. “We’re all really tired of it, but I’m worried we may be acting prematurely. But the light at the end of the tunnel is there, as long as we’re diligent and follow guidelines, we’ll be fine and hopefully see life come back to normal by fall.”
He advocated — as his wife is a medical professional — for everyone to get vaccinated.
One of his counterparts on the Banning council, Mary Hamlin, says “I think everyone is anxious for things to get back to normal — whatever that is. We need to be careful and not rush and cause us to go backwards. It is a positive sign that we are moving forward, and I look forward to patronizing our local businesses.”
It was too early to consider plans for this summer and fall.
Bruce Murrill, a former committee member for the Cherry Festival, noted that a lot of the carnival plans need to happen a year in advance, and with Beaumont’s Stewart Park being remodeled for the next year, it was unlikely a Cherry Festival could be hosted.
Banning’s Stagecoach Days Committee Vice Chairwoman Gabrielle Vallesillo Campbell says that it is early to try and start fundraising, since the committee is sensitive to the fact that many of its sponsors are themselves just beginning to recover financially from a long drought of limited revenues.
According to the organization’s president Amy Pippenger, “A lot of our committee has moved to other states during COVID,” leaving them with “a partial committee.”
However, “We might possibly host the Stagecoach Days Parade, because that’s more feasible” to plan, Campbell says.
Lynette Espinoza, director of Banning’s Playhouse Bowl Association, which normally hosts the annual Concerts in the Park each summer, was unsure whether contracts that were held over to 2021 could be extended until 2022.
Last year the city of Banning pulled funding for the events, which (along with Stagecoach Days) are officially “signature programs” that the city has offered funding toward in the past.
“We haven’t had a meeting for months,” Espinoza says, “so I’m not sure what the other committee members are thinking. I know they’d love to have the concerts, but if we don’t reach at least the Yellow Tier in June, it would be problematic. Even in the Yellow Tier I’m not sure we can do it,” or what social distancing rules would look like. “If we have to have a super-reduced crowd, that wouldn’t be very financially beneficial, especially after losing the money from the city last year, this year, and possibly beyond.”
According to Ondi Simmons, a registered nurse at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, “Our unit doesn’t have any COVID-positive patients right now,” an encouraging sign. “The hope is that everyone can get the vaccine. Getting it is extremely important and the idea of a fast rollout is paramount,” she says.
According to statistics maintained by the New York Times, cases in Riverside County “have stayed about the same over the past two weeks” and that “the numbers of hospitalized COVID patients and deaths in the Riverside County area have fallen. The test positivity rate in Riverside County is relatively low, suggesting that testing capacity is meeting current demand.”
According to The Times, there were 427 new cases reported on March 15 and 110 new cases on March 16.
The numbers as of March 17, as provided by the Riverside University Health System: 3,150 confirmed cases in Banning, 3,044 recovered, 65 deaths; Beaumont had 6,009 confirmed cases, 5,863 recoveries and 62 deaths; Cherry Valley had 507 confirmed cases, 483 recoveries and 12 deaths; and Cabazon had 306 confirmed cases, 298 recoveries and five deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.