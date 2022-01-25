The Zip Books program is once again available at Beaumont Library.
What is Zip Books? It is a program funded by grants from the California State Library that allow patrons to request books that the Library does not own.
Beaumont Library had been a Zip Books participant for the past few years, but the program has been in hiatus since the start of the State's current budget year in July 2021.
Recently, the Library learned it was being awarded an $8,500 grant by the California State Library to once again offer Zip Books.
Beaumont Library cardholders may request a book (regular print or large print) or a book on CD that is available for $50 or less through Amazon Prime.
Titles requested must be at least six months old.
Library staff members place the order and the item is mailed directly to the patron's home for a 14-day checkout period.
Renewals are allowed, but when the patron has finished with the item, it has to be returned to the Library’s Information Desk.
Returned items are either added to the Beaumont Library collection or donated to the Friends of the Beaumont Library's bookstore.
To be eligible to use the Zip Books program, you must have a valid Beaumont Library card and only one item can be requested at a time.
Any item received through Zip Books must be returned before another item can be requested.
Books at any reading level--for children, teens, or adults--may be requested.
Spanish language materials, as well as English language materials, are available.
For more information about Zip Books, stop by the Library or submit a request online at https://bit.ly/2QPOf3H.
Beaumont Library, a California Special District independent of both city and county government, provides library services to Beaumont and Cherry Valley.
Visit bld.lib.ca.us to find out more.
