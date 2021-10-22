Community members, community groups and other stakeholders can submit their own draft district boundaries for the Riverside County Board of Supervisors until Nov. 1. Community feedback on the draft maps will be received until the final adoption of one map on Dec. 7.
Input can be provided online at www.RivCo.org under Redistricting. Residents can also provide in-person or virtual input during public hearings on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16. The public hearings will be held during the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meetings, which start at 9:30 a.m. The time of the redistricting public hearings are subject to the board agenda.
“The work of the county impacts the daily lives of our residents, and so I encourage the community to get involved in this redistricting process,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “Everyone who wants to submit a draft map for review or provide input will be considered.”
This week, the Board of Supervisors determined during a public hearing to advance six draft maps for continued consideration, including three from the redistricting committee and three from the community. The board also directed staff to draw a seventh map based upon community feedback received at Tuesday’s public hearing. Additional maps may still be drawn and submitted through Nov. 1.
The county will also assess racially polarized voting patterns as an additional measure to further support compliance with the Voting Rights Act. Redistricting ensures fair and equal representation on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to account for changes in population and communities of interest that share common social and economic factors.
Find more information online, including providing feedback and drawing draft maps, at www.RivCo.org, under Redistricting.
The November public hearings will also be available live and on-demand at RivCoTV.org.
