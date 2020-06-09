As Jan Spann shuffles through the recently cut grass of her front lawn, it almost seems as though clippings flutter away from her feet with each step.
They are not clippings, however.
Thousands of growing grasshoppers and locusts have overwhelmed just a few homes around this northeasterly neighborhood in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane in Banning.
She’s a former school board member who lives across the street from Larry Silverman — another former school board member — and their yards are experiencing an outbreak of insects with voracious appetites.
They mowed through Spann’s honeysuckle bushes and wreaked havoc on her backyard roses.
Next door Debra and Shawn Taylor have been pumping out buckets on an hourly basis of the critters who have clogged their backyard pool’s pump.
The insects have decimated their vegetable garden, bringing everything down to nothing but stalks. Anything that had leaves did not have them by the end of the day last Thursday.
Unlike the brackish water in the Taylors’ pool, Silverman’s is relatively maintained, which he believes has abated the locusts’ desire to take a dip during the day.
“I don’t think they like the bright light or the glare” reflecting off his pool, Silverman says.
But all around it, along the outside walls of his home and anywhere there is grass, grasshoppers were hopping.
At night, they are more of a menace in the pool, Silverman says.
Across the road, situated at a lower elevation with a high wall, Russell Cardwell nods in the direction of clusters of locusts scattered along the outer wall of his home.
“They’re not really causing problems” for him, he says. “They’re really docile. They’re just really abundant.”
The city claims that, since it is relegated to just a handful of houses, it is “not a city issue to resolve,” says City Manager Doug Schulze. “If there was a significant infestation, Riverside County may become involved. At this level, it would be up to the individual homeowners.”
Vector control showed no interest, according to these neighbors.
Those responses have frustrated the few, who are unsure what they can do, or how long it will last.
“The city won’t return our calls,” Spann says. “No one believes us. No one thinks something like this could be happening in Banning.”
“This happened probably 15 years ago, but there was a fire that came through” the fields a stone’s throw behind her house, where cattle gather and power lines pass through.
For now, the insects “keep coming through,” taking a break along their journey to feast on what’s left of vegetation in this corner of Banning.
And it seems odd: just a few houses up the hill, there must be an imaginary line, as there is no sign of swarms showing interest in the verdant lawns just a hundred yards away.
According to an article in Scientific American, “When Grasshoppers Go Biblical: Serotonin Causes Locusts to Swarm,” that brain chemical can trigger docile, solitary grasshoppers to transform into something “stronger, darker and much more mobile” and much more susceptible to joining a swarm.
To make things a little more confusing, an article in Mental Floss from June 2014 states “In a 2010 article on locusts that was published in the Encyclopedia of Animal Behavior, Alexandre Vsevolo Latchininsky, extension entomologist for the State of Wyoming, explains that ‘all locusts are grasshoppers but not all grasshoppers are locusts.’ He defines locusts as "short-horned grasshoppers (Orthoptera: Acrididae), distinguished by their density-dependent behavioral, physiological, and phenotypic polymorphism."
The Taylors reached out to the University of California’s Department of Agriculture for a sense of direction.
U.C. Riverside Entomology Research Museum Senior Scientist Doug Yanega, recently cited in a publication discussing “murder hornets,” offered a response.
“The problem for residents near the breeding habitat of these grasshoppers is something pretty much out of their control, if the land they're coming from is privately owned. The only real way to contend with things like this is to prevent them before they happen; at this point it is likely too late to do much about it, or to be certain of the exact source, if there is one,” he says.
“Small-scale outbreaks like this are fairly common in the vicinity of large plots of farmed land or weedy pastures, as opposed to native vegetation” Yanega says. “Much of the land to the north and west of Banning probably falls into this general category,” referencing a range from Gilman Ranch to Highland Springs. “I expect that this is something that is happening in a fairly small overall area, on the order of dozens to low hundreds of square miles, and worst in proximity to the rural perimeters on the north and west sides of the town, like exactly where you are located. It is conceivable that there are large areas that would, in normal years, be getting cleared but are not being cleared this year, making the outbreak worse than normal; I have no way of assessing how likely this is. Unless this is something occurring over a much larger area — which I suspect is not the case — I don't think the situation is of broader regional concern.”
It seems that the only respite these neighbors will receive may not come until everything green in their corridor is gone. And yet, the situation pales in comparison to what India and east Africa have been experiencing this spring, following a period of heavy rains that provided ideal breeding conditions.
Their efforts to mitigate their locust infestation has been hampered by pandemic quarantine restrictions.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x.114.
