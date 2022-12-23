Banning businessman and past mayor pro tem David Happe has a few years to contemplate his next move.
He was edged out of representing District 4 by just 17 votes, bested by Banning Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Reuben Gonzales in the November election.
Happe was endorsed as a candidate by the Record Gazette in 2018, and won his seat, having been a resident in the city for just a couple of years previously.
He survived a recall petition effort a year later, which was drafted on what he felt were “unfounded or made up” reasons from a group of disgruntled residents. The petition was disqualified, as not all names included signatures, and some signatures were found to be invalid.
He owns the Station Tap House Bar & Grill on the corner of Ramsey Street and San Gorgonio Avenue, and his actions on council leaned toward supporting other business-oriented efforts, whether it was voting to allow cannabis microbusinesses in town, or advocating that small businesses from Banning should be able to have discounts on AMG’s electronic billboard along the freeway.
He was the only one to initially vote for Faith In Action’s Chateau 225 retail outlet when the city deemed its presence would add a “thrift store” to the downtown last fall, pointing out “We have an art gallery downtown trying to create a vibrant art scene, a coffee shop that’s struggling, and we’re saying no to an antique store. You’re not going to put a sandwich shop there, a retail clothing store there. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Happe was a proponent of providing pandemic relief funds to local businesses (which his business ultimately would benefit from).
He lent support to fundraising events like the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club’s Taste of the Pass, and has sat to have his face shaved during the city’s signature Banning Stagecoach Days’ former Whiskerino shave-off fundraising competition.
After a lot of convincing, he eventually agreed last year with the slim majority of the council to renew the nonprofit Banning Sportman’s Club’s $1 annual lease for another 15 years.
He was the only one to vote to keep Marco Santana on the city’s planning commission, after Santana had publicly advocated to prevent warehouses from being built near the Sun Lakes retirement community.
Happe supported City Treasurer Alejandro Geronimo’s request to have more frequent Budget & Finance Committee meetings, to ensure transparency.
“Certainly, it has been an opportunity to serve the folks in the fourth district and the city as a whole,” Happe says, as he reflects on his four-year stint on council. “It’s a tremendous responsibility and privilege. Some good things got done. We made a lot of progress on the Ramsey Street corridor: people will see new hotels going in, and a lot of the blight has been improved, with eyesores removed,” according to Happe.
“I’m proud we were able to give support to city staff, whether it was the electric department or the police department, and find funds to hire additional officers and give well-deserved and long-delayed pay raises across the various labor groups. It’s important to have that support from administration in order to foster that kind of morale boost, and we’ve been able to attract additional quality employees.”
He has no regrets in “supporting Doug Schulze in his efforts to develop a good team and a highly functioning city.”
“Hopefully citizens are experiencing the results of that,” Happe says.
He admits that he “was pro-growth: infrastructure, parks and police protection are funded by growth; if you’re staying static, you’re essentially dying” as a city, Happe says.
In four years, some of the challenges the council had to overcome included making appointments to replace representatives on the council and the planning commission.
“Those are challenging, to make thoughtful choices, and dealing with all of the utilities and the Waste Management contract. I’m personally disappointed we couldn’t have gotten more for the city, but that was really challenging. Utilities, infrastructure and rates aren’t going away; council moving forward will have to make hard decisions on what to prioritize” as it considers its impact to the local economy, staff and residents; and as the city’s public and private sectors recover from COVID complications.
Another run at council would be four years off, he points out, “So I have time to think about it. With the right opportunity and timing, I’d consider it. I’m proud of my record, and feel that there were things left undone, but things were going in the right direction, and decisions were paying off for the city. But there could be other aspects of service I may be interested in, having been a firefighter for many years, and focusing on providing a safe and enjoyable cornerstone business in downtown Banning, I take that seriously and take a lot of pride in that business.”
“It certainly was a close election,” Happe contends. “Reuben ran a good race, and I believe he’ll do a great job for the city. If he doesn’t, he’ll be facing me in an election in four years,” Happe jokes.
“To my supporters: gratitude, and thanks for supporting me and recognizing the strengths of stability that I brought; a stable voice of reason on council,” Happe says.
