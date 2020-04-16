Banning’s Administrative Services Director Jennifer Christensen had initially been unconcerned about her city’s residents’ ability to pay their property taxes heading into next year.
After hearing a news report that there has been a spike in the number of delinquencies related to mortgage payments, she grew more worried, she told the Banning city council during their four-hour video meeting Tuesday night.
As she pointed out, “dire” was the word of the night: as the economy has been thrown into uncertainty and a recession looms, the staff report presented to council points out “The coronavirus pandemic has already created catastrophic human and financial impacts” that stretch far beyond Banning, and it is unclear whether there will be a rapid V-shaped recovery, or a dreadfully slow U-shaped one.
Banning has an initial $200,000 decline in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
A relatively simple savings occurred as the city canceled its $27,000 contract with Rialto-based Pyro Spectaculars to provide fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The city has some deferred maintenance costs that become even more ominous as Banning continues to struggle with funding them, such as a $40 million backlog in maintenance for replacing pipelines around the city that pre-date the 1950s.
Christensen and others say that the city should have been funding $3 million annually to keep up with the costs of replacement and maintenance — the city barely ekes out half a million a year for that upkeep, and the cost to patch eroding pipes will eventually catch up.
The city never recovered from the county’s leaving the city holding the bag when it comes to funding $500,000 towards law enforcement to handle repercussions of having the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in its backyard.
The city needs $200,000 to pay for four new police cars. Each year.
The 10 percent of sales tax revenue the city is entitled to from sales at the Cabazon outlets is expected to decline by $900,000 over the next two years.
Fare box revenues from riders on Pass Transit, which was already negligible comparative to its budget, are down about 30 percent, and while ridership is down, liability still goes up.
Nearly $779,000 that was initially anticipated for permitting retail cannabis has yet to be realized, and an additional anticipated $1.2 million or so was supposed to be coming in for permitting of commercial cannabis cultivation facilities.
Those revenues will not materialize given the limit of businesses that can operate within the city.
One bit of hopeful news: the city has designated May 15 as the date the city will start billing insurance companies for paramedic services provided within the city.
Last month the city approved the measure; if the city performs the usual 4,000 calls of service, it was an easy $400,000 or more that Banning could expect to bring in annually.
The city also enjoyed an increase in building permit fees, plan check fees and work permit fees as projects like the new homes being built in the Atwell development by Corona-based Pardee Homes generated just under $1.1 million.
And despite the fiscal precariousness, city council managed to get Christensen’s blessing for a $4,000 contribution to the Banning Chamber of Commerce to assist with its Friday grocery distribution program at the Banning Community Center.
Christensen pointed out that hers is a “hard position to be in … I get the need; given the circumstances I can be comfortable” with the requested donation.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis assured her that, provided the funding went towards food distribution, she could probably recoup the costs through FEMA.
Banning Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ybarra said “We’re doing an amazing program. It’s doing exceptionally well considering we’ve never done it before,” and expressed appreciation for “any help” the city could provide.
Councilman Kyle Pingree, who works for Ybarra, made the motion to fund $4,000 for food distribution, and received unanimous support from the council.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.