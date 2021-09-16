Gavin Newsom will remain governor of California after preliminary results showed him defeating the recall in a landslide statewide, but results in San Bernardino County and Riverside County were closer at 52% no to 48% yes.
If more than 50% of voters statewide would have voted yes, Newsom would have had to step down as governor.
As of Wednesday, with 68% of the votes reported, 63.9% of voters voted not to recall Newsom, and 36% voted yes.
According to the registrar of voters, 27.3% of San Bernardino County registered voters mailed in their ballots, and 6.2% voted at a polling place.
San Bernardino County numbers with 60% reported:
• No 52% (198,709)
• Yes 48% (183,168)
Riverside County numbers with 60% reported:
• No 52.4% (262,850)
• Yes 47.6% (238,526)
Counties have 30 days after the election to complete the official canvass. The secretary of state will certify the election results on Oct. 22.
