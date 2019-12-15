Newsflash: storage containers are forbidden in Banning

Some residents within Banning’s city limits have no idea that their “temporary” storage units sitting on their property are technically violating the municipal code, which only authorizes storage containers to be housed on property for up to 60 days.
There is no current zoning district that allows commercial cargo and storage containers as either a permanent or semi-permanent land use.
The city’s proposed ordinance would allow one container unit on property in very low density residential areas, and two in rural residential areas that are at least an acre in size.
For commercial, industrial and residential zoning districts, there will be a minimum 20-foot setback for any storage container on a property, to ensure they are out of sight from street view. They also must be “screened” and placed “at the rear of the property,” and have neutral or compatible colors to match their surroundings; they cannot be altered from their manufacturers’ specifications, and they cannot be used as living space.
The idea is to allow a storage unit to be set up for a property owner who might be moving things in and out while they remodel a house, repair a home after a fire or flood, storage of lawn equipment, cars and off-road vehicles, or need a temporary spot for seasonal goods.
The ordinance will be taken back up on Jan. 14, 2020 when a hearing on the matter will be continued.
The fact that it is even being considered has some locals concerned that the city is trying to create a non-issue.
“Storage containers have been around a long time. I don’t see a lot of abuse with people placing them in their front yards” or any other areas of property that could deem them eyesores, said resident Robert Ybarra. “I recommend just killing the issue and letting it go.”
Resident Ron Duncan told the council he was worried that the ordinance would be used “to penalize people. Is the city picking up the cost of moving them” if a property owner who already has paid to have a storage unit placed in their property, be required to move it again if the city feels it violates the new ordinance?
“Will you grandfather in existing storage units that are already in place?” Duncan asked.
City Manager Doug Schulze recommended adding some kind of amendment to allow for an “amnesty period” where property owners can register their storage containers and prevent violation citations.
He did not think it would be prudent to the city to continue to allow storage units that have surpassed their 60-day permitted use to go unchecked, any more than suggesting grandfathering in equipment that could be illegal for other purposes, and simply turning a blind eye to them after an ordinance goes into effect, simply because they were already there.
Schulze was also wary that, in other cities he has worked in, storage units have been used to irritate neighbors by blatantly setting them up in view of adjacent property owners who they do not get along with.
Those situations usually end up getting the city involved to sort them out, Schulze said.
No one admitted to a known public nuisance of property owners in Banning having storage containers in their yards.
The ordinance was initially brought before the planning commission last August and considered by the council in September.
The planning commission held a public hearing and deliberated council suggestions after it was referred back to them, and determined that a sliding scale by property acreage would be appropriate, that could allow owners of larger properties to house more than one storage unit if permits are approved.
Property owner John Hagen expressed concerns in a letter to the city.
“Your building codes and setbacks for permanent structures on properties limit what a person can do concerning storage units,” he wrote, as such receptacles provide safe places to store belongings.
“Now you have created a situation where the belongings that would have been placed in a container and out of sight are now piled up in the yard, deteriorating away as ‘yard art.’”
Further, Hagen contends, “You are not only telling property owners what they can have on their own property, but now how many and where they have to place it … if I have room to adequately place containers on my property for private use, I should be able to do that without the expense of permit fees and government overreach.”
Theoretically, “We’re creating more freedom with this ordinance, since” storage containers are technically not allowed in excess of 60 days,” Councilman David Happe pointed out. “They’re currently not allowed. This ordinance actually is allowing them.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
