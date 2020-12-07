New stay-at-home order for Southern California is here

The governor announced regional stay-at-home restrictions for all Southern California, including Riverside County, for a minimum of three weeks. The stay-at-home order will go into effect on Sunday evening at 11:59 p.m. The regional restrictions are in response to weeks-long surge in cases, hospitalizations, positivity rates and coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state.
“We have seen cases and other metrics rising for the past month and it is expected to get even worse this month,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of the Riverside County Department of Public Health. “We must practice social distancing and wear masks to preserve valuable space and staff in our hospital system. These resources are already stretched thin.”
Schools that are already open for in-person instruction can continue offering it. Retail stores and shopping centers can remain open indoors but at 20% occupancy. Restaurants can also remain open, but they can only offer take-out, pick-up and delivery.
Hotels and lodging can stay open “for critical infrastructure support only.”
And outdoor recreational facilities will also be allowed to remain open during the daytime, but no food, drink or alcohol sales will be allowed.
Indoor and outdoor playgrounds, indoor recreational facilities, hair salons, barbershops, personal care services, museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, wineries, bars, breweries, distilleries, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, satellite wagering, live audience sports, overnight campgrounds and amusement parks must close.
Private and public gatherings of more than one household will also be prohibited, though protests and religious services can continue outdoors.
For more information on the types of businesses impacted by the regional stay-at-home order and to monitor the regional ICU capacity, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/.
In Riverside County, total COVID positive hospitalizations have set new highs each day this week. As of Dec. 4, there are 658 COVID positive patients hospitalized, including 135 patients requiring treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU). In July, the highest number of COVID positive hospitalizations was 550, and the highest number of patients requiring ICU care was 167.
Critical county services and programs will continue on behalf of our residents. In line with the regional stay-at-home order, many of those services could return to being provided virtually. This practice has been critical to how the county has conducted business throughout the pandemic. Residents should call ahead to determine if their needs can be met online, over the phone or through the mail. Some services requiring in-person visits may need an appointment.
Dec. 10 is the deadline to make the second installment of property taxes, which can be paid online, over the phone or through the mail. Owners who need to pay their property taxes in person next week will be able to do so while observing social distancing and safety guidelines.
