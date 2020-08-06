New evacuation warnings for Riverside county

The evacuation warning in Riverside County has been expanded to include:the area east of Whitewater, north of Interstate 10, West of Highway 62, and south of the San Bernardino County line.
The evacuation warning in San Bernardino County has been expanded to include: the community of Morongo Valley.
The evacuation warning for the following areas of Riverside County remains in effect:all areas east of Potrero Road, north of Morongo Road, and west of Whitewater Canyon.
The evacuation order for the following areas in San Bernardino County remains in effect: all areas east of Oak Glen Road, including Potato Canyon and Pine Bench north of the Riverside/San Bernardino county line.
The evacuation warnings for the following areas in San Bernardino County remain in effect: Forest Falls, Rimrock and Pioneertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.