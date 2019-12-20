New Energy could be alternative solution for Banning’s electric woes

Solar panels soaking up the abundant sun as they sit atop carports protecting the vehicles of visitors to Banning’s municipal facilities, and electric buses running the city’s routes, potential outside entities vying to buy power from Banning — instead of the other way around — is all part of a vision on Banning’s horizon.
Representatives of the New Energy North America, LLC, who include former county supervisor Marion Ashley, made a presentation during a Nov. 12 workshop at Banning’s city hall in which stakeholders talked about the various companies striving towards an alternative energy solution proposal for Banning at virtually no cost to the city, other than the city’s provision of permit-ready properties for the project.
During the Nov. 12 Banning city council meeting electric utility Director Tom Miller warned councilmembers that energy expenses were going up, from delivery costs of electricity piped in from Southern California Edison to diminishing revenues in cap and trade.
The Banning Electric Utility reportedly lost $1 million last year, and will struggle to meet bond payments.
Facing potential increases in its electric rates of 1 to 2 percent a year over the next three years, such a proposal by New Energy North America that would enable Banning to generate its own clean energy, and would be a game changer for rate payers.
Equipment provided, would support American jobs
According to Paul Towsley, vice president of investor relations for New Energy North America, “Partner companies within our consortium manufacture the solar panels, solar carports, electric buses and charging stations, non-lithium batteries — all made in the USA,” he said during the workshop.
The plan involves setting up facilities around Banning’s public and municipal properties that would lay the groundwork in phases over time for a smart system that would produce 500 megawatts of solar panels, 250 megawatts of battery storage and 1,000 vehicle charging stations, contingent upon the city providing available sites.
In its opening phase the proposed program would set up 10 megawatts-worth of battery storage, 20 megawatts of solar paneling, charging stations and carports with solar paneling.
A single megawatt generally has the potential to power up to 120,000 homes or more in Banning each year, according to utility director Miller.
The deal is contingent upon the city providing available landscapes that are shovel-ready, permit-ready and interconnected-ready, Towsley said.
New Energy North America would provide all the equipment, installation and energy, and pay for those costs.
During the second phase of what is intended to be a public-private partnership would include installation of carports with solar paneled roofs, charging stations and solar ports at no charge to customers for industrial and commercial property owners throughout Banning.
Businesses agreeing to host solar panels and battery storage units for the program would receive recurring royalties based on the output, according to Ashley.
The city is anticipating bringing a proposed rate increase in February; representatives of New Energy North America anticipate having a proposal ready around the same time.
How the agreement would work
The partnership agreement would be split 40 percent of profits going to the city of Banning’s electric utility and 60 percent going to the consortium to cover its costs.
If approved, the agreement would be for 60 months. Upon conclusion, the city could opt to own the entire program outright, have first right of refusal, or could renew the agreement for another five years, according to Towsley.
“The point of the process is, instead of buying power, create enough power for the city and create enough to sell to the CCAS,” Towsley said, referring to the Community Choice Aggregation program in which cities and counties buy or generate electricity for residents and businesses within their areas.
Vice president Ashley declined to say how the project would be funded, other than explaining that the information is “proprietary,” and that the process is “competitive,” and revealing their funding mechanisms would make the consortium lose that advantage.
Why begin with Banning?
New Energy North America does not have any municipality partnerships in California.
If a proposal is accepted, Banning would be its first.
The city was approached because of its location, and its access to having its own electric utility, according to Ashley.
New Energy North America’s partner companies have retail choice energy management programs using renewable energy in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maine, Texas and Washington, D.C., according to its website.
Towsley told city council “Pardee Homes is required by 2020 to be 100 percent renewable. Their options are: to sell solar and batteries to their customers, or we could put a battery power storage facility” in the development and prevent an additional $30,000 in solar costs from being added to the price of each home, essentially enabling those 4,000-plus homes to have their own power plant, he said.
Among the partners are Edison, N.J.-based Eos Energy Storage, which produces flow battery systems for electric vehicles; Chargepoint, which operates electric vehicle charging stations; Irvine-based 174 Power Global, an affiliate of Korean firm Hanwha Energy, which provides solar power generation; Martinez, Calif.-based Baja Carports, an engineering firm that installs and supplies solar carport systems; and Los Angeles-based BYD Heavy Industries, a Chinese firm that produces electric buses in the Los Angeles area.
New Energy North America boasts that all of its supplies and products are manufactured in the United States.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
