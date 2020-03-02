The Beaumont Police Department’s new deputy police chief Anthony Yoakum was sworn in Tuesday, Feb. 18 by Police Chief Sean Thuilliez.
Yoakum succeeds current Deputy Police Chief Anthony Onodera, who is retiring at the end of March.
Yoakum has worked in law enforcement for 32 years, starting with the Upland Police Department.
He has worked in patrol and as a detective and supervisor.
The past three years, he served as police captain.
Yoakum joined the Cathedral City Police Department as deputy chief for three years and for the past 10 months has been acting police chief.
Yoakum thanked the city council. “I just want to say I’m really excited to be here and join the family,” he said.
