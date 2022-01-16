Mt. San Jacinto College to Host Virtual MLK Event

As part of a yearlong Black 365 initiative by Mt. San Jacinto College's Black student and leadership groups, MSJC will host a virtual public event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The hourlong event, from noon to 1 p.m., will focus on Dr. King's final speech, "I've Been to the Mountaintop," which he delivered April 3, 1968, a day before his tragic assassination in Memphis, Tenn.
The event will also feature MSJC students' reflections on the speech and the legendary civil rights leader.
The public is encouraged to attend and can register for the Zoom event. MSJC's Umoja, C-BLACC, Sankofa, Ujima and A2MEND student and leadership groups are leading the yearlong Black 365 initiative of events at MSJC.
MSJC’s spring 2022 registration begins Jan. 18 and is now open at www.msjc.edu/schedule.
Mt. San Jacinto College serves more than 27,000 students in a district covering 1,700 square miles from the San Gorgonio Pass to Temecula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.