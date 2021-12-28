BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Representatives of Grandave Capital, the firm that has been working on a plan to transform Banning Municipal Airport into a movie studio, seemed mystified that the city of Banning claims it has received nothing from the company.
At the Dec. 14 city council meeting, Economic Development Director James Wurtz told the council that 13 months later, “while modest progress has been made by Grandave, the process has taken longer than actually anticipated” for the company “to complete the necessary required multiple tasks, items, entitlements, agreements and approvals for the project” despite weekly conference calls between Grandave and the city.
“If the city should continue to dedicate more staff time and monetary resources required to move the project forward, it’s important to note that to date after one year neither Grandave nor the representatives have complied” with elements of the exclusive negotiation agreement in place, nor eight elements of a term sheet outlining a framework of the project, its entitlements and other approvals the city needs to have in place, from general plan amendments, site and environmental reviews, to a ground lease for up to 50 years.
Grandave Capital’s owner Ruben Islas, participating virtually, lambasted the city for claiming that his company has not done anything, or contributed financially towards the project, and questioned owing the city $75,000, which he said was the first time he had heard of Grandave owing that figure.
“I didn’t even know I had a deal with you guys until yesterday,” he told the council, and requested an outlining of what terms one through eight were.
Wurtz informed him that those terms had been part of the ENA since “day one,” and read through the ones included in the original exclusive negotiation agreement as of December 2020.
“OK, your position is I have provided none of that,” Islas said.
“Not a single item one through eight,” Wurtz replied.
“Interesting,” Islas mused. “So, what have you been reviewing for $75,000?”
Wurtz explained that the city had conducted an appraisal on behalf of Grandave, as well as pulled preliminary title reports, and incurred legal fees.
“I’ve spent $500,000 in architectural, putting site plans, environmental — we’ve been working together every week, James. What are you guys doing?” an irritated Islas asked. “What’s going on; what am I missing here? I am working in good faith…somehow I’m not doing anything? I’ve spent a half a million dollars on good faith. I don’t even have a deal with you guys. This term sheet is a precursor to having a lease, but because the FAA has to control the lease, we can’t even go there. It’s the first time I’ve heard about the $75,000. I didn’t even know that the situation existed. And to sit here and say I haven’t done anything when your crew has been on conference calls after conference calls with my architect, my engineers, my entire consulting team; I don’t understand: all of a sudden I’m derelict to $75,000? Are you kidding me? I’m not the one in the way.”
He asked City Attorney Kevin Ennis “Do I have any deal I can take to any lending institution or any investors?”
Ennis told him “You have an ENA that’s in effect now, and could be extended, and if it’s extended, it will include a term sheet that’s very detailed with specific dollar amounts in terms of rent and payments and time periods” that would be a specific framework of a deal.
But, “Is it a deal?” Islas asked.
Ennis responded “We’re not permitted to enter into a binding commitment before we’ve complied with CEQA.”
“Thank you. Exactly,” Islas said. “You just said it: you’re not permitted to enter into an agreement. But for this group of people to sit here and act like I have not done something is just not right. To be vilified again? No one’s sent me a bill” for $75,000. “No one’s talked to me about it. You are racking up bills because you didn’t know how to get a lease in front of me. I am working with you, and I don’t understand why you are not working with me. I don’t get it. Really…I have been pushing so hard just to help the city of Banning. I have been pushing so hard to try to bring you jobs.”
He continued “If there’s something else going on here; if you want to go to a logistics company; and you have somebody else you want to deal with on the airport, then just be honest about it.”
Wurtz explained that, to date, none of the documents Islas claims to have worked on have been submitted to the city.
“According to the Community Development Director, we have not received anything on items one through eight,” Wurtz declared, “So Ruben if you have done that and paid for that, you should certainly forward those to the city so we have those in our possession.”
Grandave’s Senior Project Manager Fernando Huerta, also participating virtually, said that the city has requested surveys and studies that we waited weeks around for” as Grandave’s representatives waited for economic studies and other studies” that, according to Grandave, were never used and called them “a complete waste of time and deposits. What are we getting for our money?” Huerta asked, “other than delay, delay, delay, and studies that don’t get used?”
Adam Rush outline a history of deposit requests, starting with a Feb. 25 by his department requesting a couple of deposits, which were made; on July 26 an e-mail to Huerta requesting $21,561.03 for legal fees, and $1,219 for planning services; on Sept. 29 there was a follow-up message to that July e-mail noting that the city had not received those funds, which Huerta responded that he would look into it; as of Dec. 8, as the city continued to incur charges, Rush said that the outstanding amount due (not withstanding Grandave’s previous deposit) was $64,136.44.
Rush acknowledged that the city has received preliminary site plans for his department’s conceptual review in relation to the ALAC hearing, saying “and the applicant did go through a lot of brain damage associated with that. The ALAC process is a little bit obscure, but they did jump through a lot of hoops and got a finding of consistency. Staff has reviewed those plans, but we have not received any formal submittal of those site plans,” though the process to reconfigure them as a development application should not be too difficult, Rush said.
Most everything the city requested could be completed by the company and “something that could be cured in a relatively short period of time — 60 days if they were motivated,” Wurtz said.
The Community Development Department also needed an updated development schedule into a comprehensive plan that the city can review.
City Manager Doug Schulze, participating virtually, noting that the city has had a preliminary site plan and conceptual drawings for months, showing everything that is required.
“There are definitely items on that list of eight that need to be delivered. I think the best way to explain the situation is, for example how is Grandave going to provide us with the financing plan for their project when they don’t even know what the cost of leasing the property from the city will be?”
Schulze said that the process has been ongoing and “has taken way too long to get where we’re at, no doubt, but this stuff will all come together pretty quickly now that we have the term sheet.”
He cautioned that there are legal reasons established by the state “that prohibit us from entering into the type of agreement that we would all like to see until the environmental process is done. We’re working toward it.”
The council were given the option to either approve a new exclusive negotiation agreement, or approve an extension of the existing agreement through June 30, 2022 and accepting a preliminary term sheet providing basic terms for the continued negotiation of entitlements and agreements, the latter of which was recommended as a motion by Councilman Alberto Sanchez and seconded by David Happe.
The measure passed unanimously.
