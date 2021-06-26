BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning has approved a three-year memorandum of understanding with the Stagecoach Days Association to provide in-kind services and direct sponsorship, and approved Councilman Kyle Pingree’s request for assistance to pay for fencing at the city-owned animal shelter.
At the council’s June 22 meeting Tuesday night, Pingree explained that $25,000 would be needed for 1,800 feet of 6-foot fencing around the perimeter of the animal shelter property as the city prepares to have ARE Animal Rescue take over operations next month.
Since domesticated animals will be on premises, wildlife such as coyotes need to be kept out, Pingree told the council.
Originally when Pingree had investigated costs, he was quoted $15,000, but during the pandemic the price of metal rose, and estimates soared to nearly $30,000, but Pingree was able to find a vendor who was willing to do it for $25,000.
The fence will have four manual gates, including three drive through ones and an ADA walk-through gate.
Robert Ybarra, president of the Banning Chamber of Commerce, told the council that the city was originally told that the entire cost of rehabilitating the old animal shelter for occupancy would run the city nearly $700,000.
“We’ve been able to do it with volunteers and donors for under $200,000,” he boasted. He encouraged volunteers to come Sunday morning and assist with a final cleanup effort at the shelter.
The city unanimously approved that funding, which will come from the savings of the city wresting control of its animal services from the county.The city also approved an MOU with the Stagecoach Days Association of $12,500 as a city signature event, for a combined value of $37,500, which includes helping pay for bleacher rentals and insurance, as was explained by Parks and Recreation Director Ralph Wright.
Association President Amy Pippenger told the council “We try every year to save as much as possible. We don’t want to be a drain on the city, and we try to limit what we need from the city, but we do appreciate the help and cannot have Stagecoach Days without the city’s in-kind services.”
Pippenger told the council that much of the city-provided funds has been used to pay for security during the weekend-long event in September.
