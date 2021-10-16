On Oct. 16 shortly before 3:30 p.m., Banning Police Department responded to Williams Street and Woodland Street to investigate a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
A motorcyclist was on the ground unresponsive and received medical attention.
Cal Fire and AMR arrived on scene minutes later and attempted lifesaving measures.
The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene; the victim's identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The Banning Police Department is asking any witnesses who may have additional information to contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
