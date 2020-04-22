Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon to reopen

The Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon will reopen on Thursday April 23, in accordance with revised Riverside County public health orders that outline health and safety measures that will protect players, staff and the public.
“We are thrilled to welcome back our members, regular guests and new friends to the world-class Tukwet Canyon for some relaxation and friendly competition,” said Tukwet General Manager Henry Liaw. “We appreciate the work of public health officials in keeping our community safe and in recognizing that golf can still be safely enjoyed by adhering to policies, such as social distancing, that will help prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.”
The new public health order allowing Tukwet Canyon and other golf courses to reopen requires limiting play to groups of four players, requiring 6 feet of separation between players, mandating that players wear face coverings, and prohibiting in-person dining and services in clubhouses.
In accordance with the county’s guidelines and the National Golf Course Owners Association’s Park and Play Program, Tukwet is enacting the following temporary procedures:
• All public reservations must be made online.
• Members may reserve a tee time by emailing HLiaw@tukwetcanyon.com.
• Tee times will be available daily from 7:00 a.m. to noon.
• All staff and golfers are required to wear masks at all times.
• Six feet of social distancing will be mandated at all times. As such, only one guest will be allowed per cart and groups will be limited to no more than four players at a time.
• Upon arrival, golfers are asked to go directly to the Player Services podium near the golf carts staging area to check in exactly 15 minutes prior to their scheduled tee time.
• During this time, the green fees for players are $70 on weekdays and weekends.
• The driving range, practice facilities, restaurant, sports bar and clubhouse remain temporarily closed.
• Pre-packaged snacks and drinks can be purchased from beverage carts on the course.
“Golf is an essential recreational activity for tens of thousands of Riverside County residents and visitors, and it is a distinct part our region’s culture, economy and history,” Liaw said. “Reopening golf courses in accordance with county guidelines and industry best practices is an important step forward in our regional recovery from this public health crisis.”
