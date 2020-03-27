Due to the escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Morongo Band of Mission Indians has extended the temporary closures of the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and the Casino Morongo through Sunday, April 12.
Morongo will continue to monitor this evolving situation and evaluate its potential impacts on the properties daily.
During this closure, Morongo team members will continue to receive benefits coverage under Morongo’s medical, dental, and vision plans, and team members will continue to be paid by using their earned vacation hours, beginning April 1.
No layoffs are planned, and all team members will be welcomed back to their jobs when we reopen.
The health, safety and well-being of our team members, guests, tribal members, and the community are always our top priority at Morongo.
That commitment led us to voluntarily suspend operations at both properties on March 17 and to now extend those closures in recognition of the State of California’s current “stay-at-home” measures.
During this time of national upheaval, Morongo continues to stand with federal, state and local officials and with tribes nationwide in a unified response to this global health emergency. We will continue to closely monitor updates about the coronavirus pandemic from public health officials.
We will keep our loyal guests and team members updated about this temporary closure as we all work together to keep our communities and our families healthy during this event.
We deeply appreciate the understanding of our guests and team members during these unprecedented times. We ask that you please stay safe and adhere to the guidelines being issued by public health officials to protect yourself and your loved ones by limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
