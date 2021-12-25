Morongo donates winter coats, shoes and toys to children in need

Hundreds of children in need from across the San Gorgonio Pass received new shoes, jackets, holiday toys, and gift cards at Saturday’s Christmas in Cabazon Brunch with Santa, supported by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians at the James A. Venable Community Center in Cabazon.
Morongo assisted with the event by donating shoes, winter jackets, toys, gift cards, and lunch for the children who attended.
“We are excited to be helping children in need across the community,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “There’s nothing better than making sure our local children have a bright and beautiful holiday season. We are happy to work with the James A. Venable Community Center, which always does a phenomenal job.”
Community Center Manager Deana Mann also commented on the event, saying: “The holidays present a wonderful opportunity to give back to children in need, and we’re grateful for Morongo’s assistance this year with the Christmas in Cabazon event.”
Morongo’s assistance with the Cabazon Brunch with Santa follows the tribe’s efforts to help children in need each holiday season.
Morongo contributes more than $1 million annually to support communities and nonprofits across Southern California.
