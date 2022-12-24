Morongo donates winter coats, shoes and toys to children in need

Morongo

Courtesy photo

Santa helper Alana Allen (left) of Perris helps 9-year-old Zander Santos of Cabazon pick a toy.

Holiday cheers and smiles were aplenty as hundreds of children from across the San Gorgonio Pass received gifts as part of Saturday’s Christmas in Cabazon Brunch with Santa, sponsored by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians at the James A. Venable Community Center in Cabazon.

“We are delighted to be able to help children in need in our local communities,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “By partnering with our friends at the Venable Community Center again this year, we are brightening the holidays for over 200 kids.”

At this year’s event, excited children picked out their own brand-new winter coats, shoes and toys. They also received Target gift cards, enjoyed a visit with Santa Claus and other fun activities.

“For many years, our partnership with Morongo has helped thousands of children in need receive holiday toys and winter clothes that will help them brave the winter season,” said Community Center Manager Deana Mann. “We are grateful to have such generous partners in Morongo.”

Morongo’s support of the Cabazon Brunch with Santa follows the tribe’s efforts to help children in need each holiday season. Morongo contributes more than $1 million annually to support communities and nonprofits across Southern California.

Holiday cheers and smiles were aplenty as hundreds of children from across the San Gorgonio Pass received gifts as part of Saturday's Christmas in Cabazon Brunch with Santa, sponsored by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians at the James A. Venable Community Center in Cabazon.

