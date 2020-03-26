With their properties temporarily closed, the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and Casino Morongo have donated more than 18,000 pounds of food to help those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Morongo casinos, which are home to more than a dozen restaurants, bars and fast-casual outlets, have donated ten pallets of food to various non-profits over the past week, including hundreds of gallons of milk and thousands of dairy products, eggs, fruits, vegetables and baking ingredients, along with hundreds of loaves of fresh bread.
Morongo donated food to Carol’s Kitchen, a Banning-based food kitchen, Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, as well as other groups.
“Instead of letting this food go to waste, Morongo is helping to ensure that those who are hungry and in need across our region have resources during this crisis,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Robert Martin. “In these unprecedented times, we must all come together to help one another, and Morongo will continue to do our part to aid others.”
Organizations receiving the food from Morongo said the donations will help their groups serve others during the ongoing Coronavirus emergency.
“It is important that vulnerable populations in our community have access to food as resources become stretched during this pandemic,” said Ann Blair, vice president of the Board of Directors at Carol’s Kitchen. “We are very grateful to Morongo for this generous donation, which will help our organization and others continue to offer critical services to seniors, families and the homeless. We wouldn’t be the organization we are today without the assistance we receive from Morongo.”
Due to the rapidly evolving developments involving the international Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Morongo Band of Mission Indians made the necessary decision to temporarily close the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and the Casino Morongo on March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.