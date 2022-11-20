Morongo chairman defends Indian Child Welfare Act

Charles Martin, tribal chairman of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in Cabazon, was one of five tribal leaders paying close attention to arguments before the Supreme Court in recent days, and expressing his tribe’s support to defend the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), passed in 1978, as a means to protect Native American children from being forced into adoptions with families that were not part of their reservations.
The law prescribes that, when child protection personnel are tasked with removing Native children from a home, that those children are placed within the children's extended family, or with other members of the tribe; or, with members of other Native American families, where they would have a chance to be brought up with their similar histories, traditions and cultural beliefs.
A suit, Haaland v. Brackeen, was brought by Texas and several individual plaintiffs who allege that the ICWA is unconstitutional.
In November 2019 the Fifth District agreed to conduct an en banc review of the decision, which occurs when a complex case of broad legal significance is considered by the entire circuit court.
A month after that decision, 486 federally recognized American Indian and Alaskan Native tribes and 59 other Native organizations, filed an amicus brief in support of the ICWA’s constitutionality.
At the time of its enactment, nearly 80 percent of Indigenous families in America lost a child to the foster care system; and prior to its enactment, at least 25 percent of tribal children were being taken from their homes in such situations, and placed within adoptive families or institutions outside of their tribal lands, commonly in boarding schools such as the former St. Boniface School in Banning.
Unlike traditional Western family characteristics that generally include a pair of parents, many tribes rely on kinship networks, in which it “takes a village” to raise a child.
The Supreme Court has been juggling as to whether or not to keep the ICWA intact.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated doubt when he said that there is a “fundamental principle that we don’t treat people differently because of race, ethnicity or ancestry,” adding “To get to the heart of my concern: Congress couldn’t give a preference for white families to adopt white children, Black families to adopt Black children, Latino families to adopt Latino children, Asian families to adopt Asian children,” as was reported by the Associated Press.
In remarks issued outside the Supreme Court, and not as part of arguments before the court, Chairman Martin said, “ICWA protects the rights of tribal families and communities so we have a voice in the care and protection of our youngest and most vulnerable citizens. We know that regardless of what the Supreme Court says, we will not go back. We will not go back to a time when our children were stolen and taken from their homes, and to the dark days of intolerance and the policies of assimilation that sought to sweep away our people and our culture.”
Initial analysis published by the Associated Press on Monday suggested that justices Neil Gorsuch and Elena Kagan were among those in favor keeping ICWA intact in its entirety, though justices Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts — the latter two who have adopted children — seemed reluctant about keeping in place an element of the law that raised questions about whether the provision appeared more like racial classification.
The full Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down parts of the law last year, according to the Associated Press, including preferences for placing Native children with Native adoptive families and foster homes, claiming that Congress overstepped its authority by imposing its will on state officials in adoption matters.
The matter was then appealed to the Supreme Court following the Fifth Circuit’s striking down parts of the law.
On Nov. 9, Martin was joined by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill and Quinault Indian Nation President Guy Capoeman in issuing a joint statement: “In arguments today, we heard clearly how ICWA adheres to the Constitution and congressional authority, and how this critical law has kept generations of Native children connected to their tribes, culture and heritage. The justices are faced with a stark choice: siding with the Constitution and centuries of precedent, or with a political campaign that would reduce tribal sovereignty and create instability throughout the United States in areas ranging from criminal justice to child welfare,” hoping that the court will rule “on the side of families, and of history.”
“To do so otherwise would be a devastating blow to not only Native children and the rights of tribes, but to principles dating back to the United States’ founding.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.