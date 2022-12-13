Morongo chairman attends White House tribal summit

Tribal Chairman Charles Martin of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians attended the White House Tribal Nations Summit with President Joe Biden and his administration last week to take part in direct discussions with senior White House officials on issues of tribal sovereignty, self-governance and Nation-to-Nation relationships.
The two-day summit — the first in-person White House Tribal Nations Summit in six years— brought together tribal leaders from across the country who gathered with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo).
During the summit, Biden announced several initiatives, including that he has requested Congress allocate $9.1 billion in mandatory funding for the Indian Health Services nationwide.
As part of her remarks, Harris affirmed that she and Biden remain determined to work with Native American leaders to safeguard the protections of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a 1978 U.S. federal law currently under attack that governs jurisdictions over the removal of Native American children from their families in adoption and foster care cases.
“It was an honor to attend this summit on behalf of Morongo and to ensure tribal voices are heard on critical matters impacting our future,” Martin said. “I appreciate the leadership and commitment of the Biden administration on issues of tribal sovereignty, and the administration’s ongoing support for ICWA, which has kept generations of Native children connected to their tribes, culture and heritage.”
Morongo is one of five tribes that appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court to defend the constitutionality of ICWA in early November. More than 500 tribes have come together with 87 members of Congress, 24 states and dozens of the most respected child advocacy groups in the nation in support of ICWA.
Among the initiatives announced by the White House at the summit were the establishment of new federal standards for agencies to consult with tribes across the country, new principles to strengthen the rights of tribes that currently exist under federal law, and $135 million in funding to 11 tribes to help with climate change efforts.
This year’s White House Tribal Nations Summit was the second to be held under the Biden administration and coincided with the end of Native American Heritage Month.
