Morongo Casino Resort and Spa and Casino Morongo closed today, Tuesday March 17, and will remain closed through the end of March.
The casino closed at noon.
A press release was issued regarding the casino closure due to the coronavirus outbreak:
“The health, safety and well-being of our team members, guests, tribal members and the community are always our top priority. We stand with federal, state, local and tribal officials nationwide in a unified response to the national public health emergency.
“We will continue to closely monitor updates about the Coronavirus outbreak from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, as well as State and Riverside County health officials.
“We will keep our loyal guests and team members updated about this temporary closure, including any change in the date of our reopening, through our website and social media channels.
“During this closure, all team members will continue to be paid and receive benefits.
“We deeply appreciate the understanding of our guests and team members during these unprecedented times. We ask that you please stay safe and adhere to the guidelines being issued by public health officials to protect yourself and your loved ones by limiting the spread of the Coronavirus.”
