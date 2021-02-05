BY ANITA LAWRENCE
Special to the Record Gazette
Moderna is currently enrolling adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 to participate in a double-blind clinical study of their COVID-19 vaccine.
In a double-blind study, neither the participants nor the study physicians know who is receiving the experimental vaccine or a placebo. Participants will receive two injections (a primary and a booster) 28 days apart, with two of every three study volunteers receiving the vaccine.
The study vaccine does not contain any live virus, so there is no chance of getting COVID-19 from it.
The vaccine uses messenger RNA or mRNA technology to trick the immune system into thinking it is seeing the spike protein of the virus so that sufficient antibodies are formed to provide protection from the virus.
The study group will be monitored during a 25-month period and have periodic blood draws and nasal swabs taken in addition to weekly contact with the research facility either by telephone or at in-person visits at the medical clinic.
If you are interested in enrolling your child or know someone who might be interested in the study, contact Dr. Judith Kirstein, the principal investigator with Velocity Clinical Research in Banning at (951) 755-0223.
