As of Wednesday afternoon, Shawn Mitchell appeared to have won the seat for Beaumont Unified School District’s board seat with 1,820 votes, surpassing opponent Kevin Palkki, who received 1,374 votes.
Beaumont school board’s Vice President Brian Sylva, who currently represents Beaumont’s Trustee Area 1, will vacate his post, having earned a preliminary win to become the regional representative for Mt. San Jacinto College’s Trustee Area 1.
Mitchell was reluctant to comment, noting that the Registrar of Voters’s website posted a caveat that there were still 400,000 or so vote-by-mail and 25,000 provisional ballots left to be counted, and cautioned that results could change.
Mitchell, who retired from the Beaumont school district as an assistant superintendent of Human Resources, wanted to remain involved to offer oversight as the district builds new schools and looks for a permanent superintendent.
He served the district for 24 years, including a couple of stints as the opening principal at two elementary schools.
Brian Sylva was elected to Beaumont’s school board in 2016.
He took courses at Riverside City College before earning his bachelor’s degree in history at the University of California, Riverside.
He works as a sports information specialist for College of the Desert.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Sylva had won 11,603 votes, compared to runner-up Edison Gomez-Krauss with 9,625 and Joseph Williams with 9,060.
“I have worked in the community college system for well over a decade,” Sylva previously pointed out in a candidate statement. “I understand the way community colleges operate and the laws and regulations that govern them … my experience in managing and understanding both of those components” were assets he hopes will benefit Mt. San Jacinto College.
In a statement, Sylva said “I want to thank those that believed in my campaign of focusing on MSJC students’ needs from the beginning: my wife, our twin 3-year olds, and immediate and extended family. There are so many to thank, especially those who gave to this campaign: those that gave of their front yards for my signs; that gave of their time to spread the positive nature of this campaign; that gave their grassroots support with small-dollar donations and contributions. Thanks to those wonderful people I met while walking precincts, and to surprise interactions with people I had not heard from in years who wanted to help. I am appreciative to my opponents who fought hard and made this an exciting and cordial campaign.”
Sylva realizes that, while the campaign appears to be over, “Now the work begins, addressing my five priorities: answering district growth; helping to close the achievement gap and digital divide; revisiting the MSJC Facilities Master Plan; continued fiscal responsibility; and support of the ‘MSJC Call To Action’ to reduce the opportunity gaps for MSJC Black students. MSJC has a tremendously bright future,” Sylva says. “It will be a regional leader going into the next decade and I am excited that the voters chose to select me as a part of it. Go Eagles!”
