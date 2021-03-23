BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Last May Beaumont awarded a contract to Hemet-based Cozad & Fox, Inc. to engineer an extension of 2nd Street and have it connect with Pennsylvania Avenue, since it currently dead-ends just past First Street Storage and the Kohl’s department store.
Cozad & Fox completed its preliminary design in January, and Beaumont’s city council gave the company a thumbs-up to proceed with a final engineering contract during its March 16 meeting.
Public Works Director Jeff Hart, who presented the company’s report, explained that Cozad & Fox had encountered some design constraints, jurisdictional challenges, environmental setbacks and preliminary costs.
The company’s design now matches the design of the Pennsylvania Street widening project; incorporates a proposed culvert to address potential reduction of flows through two natural channels; squeezed in a modification to address limits of a culvert crossing west of the Home Deport shopping center; and incorporates proposed modifications of half-width improvements along the south portion while providing two lanes and a shoulder on the northern portion, and will worry about extending a culvert when more development along that area occurs, in order to mitigate costs; the project had to be adjusted to minimize earthwork while maintaining a “safe and comfortable profile.”
Additionally, 575 feet of right-of-way needs to be conveyed from one property owner for the project to proceed.
Biological field assessments determined that buffers needed to be established for at least three bird species known to inhabit that area: least bell’s vireo, southwestern willow flycatcher, and burrowing owl.
The estimated construction cost, including contingency, is roughly $2.47 million.
The cost for final engineering, included in the contract, is $48,324 for the first phase, and it will cost the company $151,591 to undertake and complete the second phase, for a total of $199,915.
“This is one of those forward-thinking types of projects,” Councilman Julio Martinez commented, since “we anticipate there’s going to be more development there, and by getting ahead of the game we can definitely help ease some of the traffic now, and definitely for what’s in store in the future.”
Councilman Rey Santos said “That will release a lot of pressure on traffic coming from the east side” of the freeway, alleviating some congestion along Highland Springs Avenue.
While traffic signals at 2nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue are not included in this plan, Hart indicated that the future will likely call for them later.
City council voted unanimously for Cozad & Fox to move forward.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
