Metrolink $10 holiday ticket available for winter holiday season

Metrolink’s $10 Holiday Ticket returns on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day to help travelers get to their essential destinations. Metrolink’s $10 Holiday Ticket is valid for unlimited rides on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1. This discounted fare is available for a contactless purchase experience through Metrolink’s mobile app or at a Metrolink station ticket machine.
On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Metrolink will offer its Sunday schedule with service on the Antelope Valley, San Bernardino, 91/Perris Valley and Orange County lines. There will be no service on the Ventura County or Riverside lines on these two holidays.
Metrolink will operate regularly scheduled service on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
Following Christmas Day, regular Metrolink service resumes on Saturday, Dec. 26, and on Jan. 2 after New Year’s Day.
In response to the cancellation of the Tournament of Roses Parade, Metrolink will not operate early morning trains on either the Antelope Valley Line or the San Bernardino Line as has been offered in previous years on New Year's Day.
Amtrak will suspend the Rail 2 Rail® program aboard all Amtrak Pacific Surfliner® trains between Oceanside and Ventura from Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 28. During non-blackout dates, the Rail 2 Rail® program allows Metrolink Monthly Pass holders along the Orange County and Ventura County line corridors to travel on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner® trains within the station pairs of their pass at no additional charge. Between Dec. 23 and 28, Amtrak reservations are required, and Metrolink Monthly Passes will not be accepted. The Rail 2 Rail® program will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
To help keep Metrolink staff members and riders safe and healthy, masks are required at stations and on trains. Physical distance should be practiced by maintaining at least 6 feet apart from each other.
For more information about Metrolink, please visit metrolinktrains.com.
