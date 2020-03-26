A man from Redlands and another from Beaumont were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a burglary that occurred on Dec. 22 at a Coinstar machine in the city of Coachella Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 26, 2019, deputies investigated the theft of an undisclosed about of cash in the 49200 block of Grapefruit Boulevard. The Coachella Community Action Team assumed the investigation, said a press released prepared by Sgt. Steve Davis.
“During the investigation, suspects were identified, and it was determined that another theft from a Coinstar machine occurred on the 82100 block of Highway 111 with the same circumstances,” the release said.
At 2 p.m. March 24, the action team served a search warrant on the 1400 block of Drummer Circle in San Jacinto. Shawn Stewart, 35, of Redlands was arrested for burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.
At 5:50 that day, the action team served a search warrant on the 12200 block of Elm Avenue in Beaumont. Christopher Henry, 43, of Beaumont was arrested for burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.
“During the service of the search warrant, coins, packaging, a coin counter and stolen Coinstar property was located,” the release said. “Stewart and Henry were booked into jail.”
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Lackey of the Thermal Station at (760) 863-8990. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.