Calvary Chapel Sweet Hills received a helping hand in renovating its children’s rooms from the March Air Force Base Honor Guard on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The church, which has been in Beaumont for 14 years, started as a Bible study and gradually grew to holding full services that, without a permanent building, were held at first one location then another, including local schools and Repplier Park.
The church purchased and moved into its permanent home on the northwest corner of W. Nicolet Street and Morongo Avenue in May, and has since been renovating the church, bit by bit.
So far, the sanctuary, flooring throughout much of the main building, new parking and a new basketball hoop have been completed, according to Pastor Ryan Houssein.
On Tuesday a dozen Air Force volunteers from March’s Honor Guard painted three of the church’s children’s classrooms. SSgt. Vannesa Eikom, whose mother attends the church, helped connect the honor guard to the volunteer project.
Houssein called it a blessing.
“It warms the heart,” he said. “It shows the love and care out in the community and in our military to not only help secure our country but also help in the service of our fellow man throughout the community. It’s very neighborly of them, I feel honor and privileged to have them helping us.”
