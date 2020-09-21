The ultimate Interstate 10 pit stop is about to get better as the Morongo Band of Mission Indians broke ground last week on a second Morongo Travel Center, complete with a 32-pump discount gas station, dog park, car wash, slot machines, convenience store and other amenities.
Located behind Morongo’s existing travel center off Morongo Trail and Seminole Drive, the 6.7-acre project will also offer multiple electric vehicle charging stations (including eight Tesla superchargers), RV dumping, propane fills, six high-speed diesel truck pumps and diesel exhaust fluid.
“This state-of-the-art center will have everything a weary traveler could ask for – and then some,” says Tribal Chairman Robert Martin. “It will complement and ease wait times at our current Morongo Travel Center, which is immensely popular and will remain open.”
Known for low-cost gasoline, sparkling amenities, and nearby restaurants, the 24-hour Morongo Travel Center has been a beacon for freeway motorists and local residents for years. The new center is expected to open next May and is being built Moorefield Construction, Inc.
The project marks the latest addition to Morongo’s master-planned development of retail, hospitality, and service offerings along Interstate 10 in Cabazon.
In recent years, Morongo has also opened In-N-Out Burger, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Cold Stone Creamery, Panda Express and a new flagship store for Hadley Fruit Orchards.
