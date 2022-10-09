Beaumont Public Library has received a $4,848,750 Building Forward State Library Infrastructure Program grant to be applied toward its planned renovation and construction project, which is estimated to cost a total of $28.8 million.
It needs to raise an additional $24 million, including $2.4 million in matching funds required for the state grant.
Beaumont’s Measure M, on November’s ballot, would raise $24 million through bonds.
The planned renovation would demolish and replace the outdated 1965 single-story extension that includes the current entrance to the library, along with administrative offices and shelf space, to make way for a bigger, more contemporary two-story addition that would include enhanced children’s collections, play spaces, a dedicated teen center, a “maker space,” a vending café area and kitchen, a bookstore for the Friends of the Library, group study rooms, a local history area and a quiet reading room.
A maker space would host anything from 3D printers and laminating machines, to sewing machines and other production equipment.
The library would also get a new elevator and central stairway.
According to information available online at the yesonm.my.canva.site, the library’s current restrooms are old and limited in size; there are no existing fire sprinkler or security camera systems to ensure safety; and the electrical and technology systems are outdated and inefficient.
Reform California advocates a “no” vote against Measure M, calling it “a massive tax increase on city residents through a bond” that is “being used as a replacement for improving efficiency with current resources. A NO vote blocks this bond and saves taxpayers millions.”
However, library Director Luren Dickenson points out that the 11,700 square-foot library, which was built in 1914 and remains the last standing Carnegie Library still in use in Riverside County, serves a population that has increased 10-fold since its expansion in 1965. At that time, the library was built to serve a population of 6,000, while today, Beaumont’s population is on pace to hit 60,000. The new facility would be 31,000 square feet.
Further, as the area grew and property tax sources were reduced in the past 30 years, the library has never received impact fees that benefited other municipalities that serve the public.
The California State Library system sees merit in revamping Beaumont’s library, as Beaumont was one of 234 recipients statewide to receive a grant, and Beaumont’s share was the 20th largest apportionment awarded, according to Dickenson.
“We need a better HVAC system, more security” via camera systems “and earthquake retrofitting and “preserving the original 1914” two-story structure that architecturally defines the library, Dickenson said.
The library’s services would have to relocate during construction. Dickenson says that he’s unsure as to where that will be, but a solution will need to be found soon as the grant money from the state must be used by March 2026, which means that the library would need to break ground by fall 2024 in the hope that construction could be completed within an 18-month period.
If bonds are passed they would provide the library district, which encompasses a 60-square-mile service area that includes Beaumont and Cherry Valley, with a combined $28.8 million to work with, and increase property taxes by $9.70 per $100,000 per assessed valuation annually, or roughly 80 cents per month to the average property owner.
Brian Sylva, a former Beaumont school board member and current elected trustee of Mt. San Jacinto College District’s Area 1, serves as chairman of the Yes on Measure M for Beaumont Library campaign, expressed pride in being asked to spearhead the measure.
“My family are benefactors of what the library provides to our community,” Sylva says. “My twin 5-year-old daughters are frequent attendees to multiple Beaumont Library District events each month, and are excited to see staff like Ms. Kelly, Ms. Jasmine and Ms. B every time they visit.”
And while he feels that the library has adapted well to the changes in the community, “My family sees the need in our growing community for this bond measure, and are excited to see what the library has in store for future Beaumont residents.”
The measure has been endorsed by the likes of Mickey Valdivia, vice president of the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency and a representative for County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt.
“It is with tremendous excitement that I support Measure M to bring much-needed upgrades, expansions, and technology to our historic Carnegi Library,” Valdivia says. “Please join me by voting yes on Measure M.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.