Longtime former Hemet city councilwoman Lori VanArsdale previously worked with Chad Mayes when they helped Republican Paul Cook run for his seat in the State Assembly’s 8th District.
Cook and Mayes had served together on the Yucca Valley city council.
As a Republican, VanArsdale has a lot of respect for Mayes, the Assemblyman whose District 42 covers Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon, and who announced back in December that he was leaving the Republican Party, hoping to retain his seat as an independent.
“I was his representative at the Republican Central Committee,” VanArsdale explains. “Right after he went to the Registrar’s office and had made his decision, we talked for a long time about different philosophies. I appreciate that he explained to me that he had a preference to answer to the people instead of a party, and I respect what he stands for, and what he wants to accomplish.”
She agreed with his concerns that “there’s too much partisanship” in Sacramento.
Mayes held a slight lead the day after Super Tuesday, holding on to just a 1.1 percent lead over Republican Andrew Kotyuk.
According to the Secretary of State’s election results posted Wednesday morning Mayes had 35.8 percent of the district’s electorate, and Kotyuk had 34.7 percent; Democratic candidate DeniAntoinette Mazingo had 29.5 percent. Since results could change in the next week or so, Mayes posted to Twitter “While the votes are yet to be finalized, I’m humbled by where things stand and couldn’t be more thankful.”
Former Banning mayor George Moyer was happy for Mayes’ preliminary success.
“I am a huge supporter of Chad Mayes. I see him as a politician who not only understands that he is elected to represent the people, but actually acts and votes that way as well,” Moyer says. “I am a registered Republican but, like Chad, I vote with a conscience and for what or who is right — not strictly along party lines.”
Moyer appreciates the fact that when he was mayor, Mayes “was always there for me. When a local citizen was getting the run around in Sacramento on an issue, Chad stepped in and helped us resolve the matter. When I had questions about pending legislation or other state-related issues, he always made himself available to me. I admire his courage to do the proper thing, and not bend to the will of any particular group.”
Jonathan Ingram, chairman of the Riverside County Republican Party, is hopeful that the preliminary election results might change.
“To say that Chad’s leaving of the party was disappointing is an understatement,” Ingram says. “We’ll keep moving forward and support the platform of the party and the president,” and pointed out that Kotyuk, the party’s preferred candidate in the wake of Mayes — who the party had previously endorsed before he disaffiliated — received the Republican Party’s full support this election.
“It’s still a conservative area, so it will be interesting to see” how the final results roll, Ingram says, and adds, “I have no ill will towards Chad. It’s politics and party politics.”
Mayes assumed office in 2014 and served as the Assembly minority leader who has served on the Assembly’s Health, Elections and Redistricting, Insurance, Revenue and Taxation, Utilities and Energy and Climate Change Policies committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.