By CHLOÉ TOKAR
For Record Gazette
Community members gathered to discuss the plans to open a proposed marijuana grow facility in Banning at the city’s May 3 Planning Commission meeting.
South Juarez Cannabis Facility Project sought to construct 186,700 square feet into a two-story grow facility at the southeast corner of South Juarez Street and Westward Avenue, on vacant land that is adjacent to a residential area.
The proposed project was met with public disinterest from neighboring residents as 16 people spoke out against the proposal during the meeting, despite potential economic benefit.
Comments spanned concerns about the smell, a potential increase in crime, proximity to established residential areas and a local daycare, and depreciation of home values within the area.
Residents spent the evening voicing their love for the community, and longstanding history in the area, and expressed concerns about the impact a cannabis facility could have on the youth and its potential influence on marijuana consumption.
Although Banning is already home to several other cannabis-growing facilities, the concern for the scent prevailed.
“The two main issues with exempting this project from further review are the biological resources impact and air quality impacts that will be caused by the project,” said Amalia Bowley Fuentes on behalf of environmental law firm Oakland-based Lozeau Drury LLP.
Fuentes said that it was the prerogative of the city to review impacts on wildlife in the immediate area that include red-tailed hawks, California horned larks and American kestrels, all of which are special status species that were not adequately surveyed regarding their habitat use of the area.
She further pointed out air quality impacts for growing, drying and curing cannabis, as they can produce “large amounts of volatile organic compounds.”
She asked that the concerns be addressed prior to further consideration of the project.
Being declared the “wrong project for this location” by commission members, the main comments regarded the lack of consistent policies for cannabis-related issues and projects.
“When you have a piece of property, you are not developing it in a vacuum, you are developing it in a community of people,” said Commissioner Gideon Kinzie Hawver, who ultimately did not support the project. “In this case, this project seems deeply out of step with the design and use of the surrounding community.”
He suggested that there are other areas in the city zoned for industrial use that could be better suited for such a project.
Chairman Richard Krick joined his colleagues in indicating that he would not want a marijuana grow facility positioned so close to where residents live.
Commissioner Robert Wilcox said that the project did not fit in with the city’s land use policy goals.
Commissioner Leroy Miller did not believe that “this is the right area for this building.”
Commission Vice Chairman David Lopez noted that the area’s winds make where odors may drift too unpredictably.
Commissioner Wilcox made the motion to reject the project, which received a second from Krick and passed unanimously.
Correspondent Chloe Tokar may be reached at chloe.tokar@gmail.com.
