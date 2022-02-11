BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
The Banning city council removed Marco Santana from the Planning Commission after nearly two hours of input and discussions at its Feb. 8 council meeting, following the publication of an opinion piece he submitted for publication in the Jan. 14 issue of the Record Gazette.
Santana’s piece “Warehousing Mortgages Banning’s Future for a Quick and Unhealthy Buck” gave the majority of the council the impression that Santana has a preconceived bias against warehouses, which the city claims could be a liability if Santana had remained on the planning commission and continued to vote on warehouse-related projects.
City Manager Doug Schulze explained to the council that in the city’s Outline of Procedural Manual Positions, which guides planning commissioners and council members, as well as other public officials governed by the Brown Act, it states that the legislative body must adhere to a quasi-judicial position when specific project applications come to it for review.
“The opinion article clearly expressed warehouse projects in the city; whether it was in support or opposition to, it violates the policy adopted by the city council,” Schulze said. “Regardless of whether he is removed, any future warehouse project to come before the commission — it would be necessary for Mr. Santana to recuse himself from discussions and voting, from a legal perspective. There is nothing the city can do to remove him from those discussions if he chooses not to recuse himself. If he participates in discussions and votes, it exposes the city to potential appeal and lawsuit by the developer,” according to Schulze.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis addressed First Amendment issues that were raised, noting that “Individuals have a right to express opinions; however, when they seek and are elected to certain positions, then the operation of how they act within the position are subject to law,” explaining that a “key component of a fair land use approval process is to ensure that decision makers handle those matters in an open-minded basis based on evidence in fact, not with a predetermined judgement and judicial disposition. When there are public announcements by council members or planning commissioners that there is a probability of possible bias, then courts are willing to set those decisions aside because of that bias coming into the matter. They give up some of their rights in order to do their jobs correctly” when it comes to the First Amendment, according to Ennis.
Mayor Kyle Pingree said he was the one to look into the matter, and would have been the one to request Schulze to add it to the council’s agenda.
Councilman David Happe asked Ennis about the practicality of a recusal process.
Ennis said that if a matter does not involve general plan decisions, commissioners essentially pass along recommendations to the council; if the council found an irregularity based on Santana’s declination to recuse himself on a warehouse matter, the council could send the matter back to the commission.
“If the error occurs when the planning commission makes a decision where the council does not get the decision” passed along to it, “it can be appealed by the applicant and the council would then look at the appropriateness of the decision” Ennis said, and pointed out that there could be a number of applicants coming forth in a short period of time, which could require the council to weigh whether it would be appropriate to only have four commissioners voting on matters of that significance, Ennis said.
According to Community Development Director Adam Rush, four projects involving “several million square feet” of warehousing space could reach the planning commission by the end of the year that would not likely need to go before the council unless applicants appeal a planning commission’s decision.
“It’s an industry that’s on fire with lots of demand and little supply, but we have a fair amount of projects that could come to the planning commission which would be the final body to decide on those projects,” Rush said.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace wanted to know “Say he doesn’t recuse himself and it doesn’t come to us: does this trigger an applicant suing us?”
Ennis answered “If commissioner Santana recuses himself from warehouse projects and the four others vote down the project, the applicant can appeal that, but there wouldn’t be this basis of appeal because there wouldn’t be a commissioner with high probable bias” involved in the vote.
Ennis responded to Councilwoman Mary Hamlin regarding the lack of a majority on a commission decision, saying “If a vote is split 2-2 and he hasn’t recused himself, that’s a no action denial; insufficient votes to approve the project means that by default it is disapproved and would have to be appealed to the council.”
Hamlin said “We could have several applications that get stuck in the process because he recuses self or votes down.”
Ennis answered “That is a possibility.”
Santana, who was the 28 year-old chairman of the planning commission, told the council in his remarks that “My actions have always backed up my promises. I want to speak to the real issue at hand, and bring it beyond the agenda. This recommendation to remove me isn’t just about me, but about everyone in our community who is passionate and cares about our collective future. We need more youth outreach and youth representation in these seats, in these advisory bodies, in these public outreach efforts, because you may be pleasantly surprised at the vibrant ideas, the innovative solutions and diversity of thought that comes from our own lived experiences.”
Santana told the council that “Many lines of questioning” outlined in his editorial “are the same as those in my position on the commission,” stating later that points in his editorial were made during discussions at the planning commission, claiming “Those same ideas were transferred over to that article.”
Wallace questioned as to how many people had Santana reached out to discuss the warehouse issue.
Santana said “We have to do a better job than relying solely on the Record Gazette to disseminate information in order to leverage getting information out to the community.”
Mayor Pingree challenged Santana to see if he agreed as to what his role as a commissioner should be, and told Santana that “the role is to review an application to be consistent with codes.”
City Manager Schulze said “There are two hats a commissioner wears: when the commission is dealing with policy, code issues — particularly zoning codes, the general plan — our vision for what we want the community to be, absolutely we want as much community input as possible; the other, the quasi-judicial process is to review projects for consistency with the code. That’s not the time to talk about what our policy should be, because we already have a policy, and the applicant has a project vested under the current policy.”
Happe asked of Santana “Everyone has opinions that can be changed and swayed; can you act as a commissioner unbiased as required of a commissioner?”
Santana replied “Our biases are never set in stone; I’m impartial when it comes to hearing both sides, I’m still capable of that responsibility. A commissioner should operate based on the facts, and can only make decisions based on what I hear in those planning commission meetings.”
Happe seemed wary of that response, telling him that “The perception is you’ve already decided. I’m afraid that without recusal, you jeopardize the process.”
Councilman Alberto Sanchez told Santana “When you applied for this position, I assume you read the standards required of you: I agree community outreach is necessary; do you understand the type of situation you’ve placed the commission due to the article at hand?”
Santana responded “Unfortunately I can’t control the public perception. I can only advocate for public facts. I’m not here to tarnish the reputation of the commission, but to weigh on these objective facts.”
Sanchez pressed on: “The issue at hand is the developments coming into Banning and seeing a bias; unfortunately as much as we can tell them it’s not a bias, if given the opportunity to stay, are you willing to recuse yourself, or will you participate” in warehouse-related discussions.
Santana insisted that “I would be open based on a case by case basis,” to which Sanchez wondered “Despite the repercussions?”
Santana said “Yeah, I’d have to weigh that.”
During the public comment period on the matter, a dozen supporters, some who claimed to have never met Santana, defended him and his position on the Banning Point project that he and fellow commissioner David Lopez tried to vote down.
Resident Gary Hironimus told the council “That you’re pushing to remove Santana suggests that you have a predetermined disposition in favor of warehouses,” challenging the council with “Should you be removed?”
Among the dozen or so supporters who in-person and online spoke up urging the council to not remove him from the commission, was Steve Mehlman, Beaumont’s city clerk, speaking as a private citizen, who claimed that such a censure of Santana would be a public relations disaster for the council.
Laura Leindecker, a Banning-based business consultant, expressed concerns that leaving Santana on the commission may affect future projects of hers that may come before that body.
Supporter Ron Roy claimed that a threat of litigation should not be the reason to remove Santana from the commission, pointing out that the council could be sued by a disgruntled party for unanimously voting down a project.
Happe tried to give Santana an opportunity to prove to the council that his continuation on the commission would not be a liability, quizzing him: “Do you understand the role of a commissioner making an unbiased decision? If you’re presented with another project as you will be, do you feel that you can make an unbiased decision?”
Santana told him “Yes, with all the facts presented to me during the planning commission meeting.”
Happe continued, “The city relies on you. Clearly you have vast support. I want to know that you can make an unbiased decision and that you will judge based according to the facts presented.”
Councilwoman Hamlin interjected “Laws exist to aide public officials to avoid conflicts: does Mr. Santana create a conflict with his duties of his office? They cannot prejudge types of projects that come before them. Doing so creates legal liabilities for the city. Mr. Santana has revealed bias creating legal liabilities for the city.”
Mayor Pro Tem Wallace seemed to agree. “I don’t feel you should be the chair of the commissioner since you didn’t inform your cohorts,” and hinted that she was not comfortable having the council be subject to litigation if Santana remained on the commission.
Santana promised her “I’ll never base decisions on my own personal preference.”
Councilman Sanchez told Santana “I voted for you when you submitted your application. I’m a little disappointed because I don’t feel like you’re taking responsibility in relation to the article. You knew you’d be held to a higher standard,” though offered “Your opinions are valid and facts you presented are true.”
Santana said that he was trying to convey that the “issues are bigger than us and we need to try and weigh in with the entire community’s input. When you have that much public feedback about me staying on, clearly there’s a disconnect. That’s what I’m trying to bring awareness to: that we’re impartial about these things, and we should include the entire picture” beyond the radius of the scope of a specific project.
Sanchez told him “You’re not being judged on your merits, but on your article. You as a planning commissioner, that’s the problem. Moving forward, there’s going to be a stain on the planning commission regarding that: whatever votes you do” that come back “to the council, if you don’t recuse yourself, we’ll see those votes in a different way because of that article.”
Wallace told her colleagues “I’m not going to be put in jeopardy behind nobody,” and expressed disappointment that Santana would not outright agree to recuse himself from discussions and votes related to future warehouse projects.
Happe told him “I understand where you and your support is coming from, and I’m an employer — not just a council person. I employ people. Sometimes my employees make mistakes; I have to chalk it up to making it a learning experience. I want this to be chalked up with you as a learning experience, but I’m afraid I’m not hearing the humility or realization that if you participate, there are consequences to that that will taint or associate the fact that you have declared in advance your opposition to warehouses, and that puts this council and staff and city in a very difficult position. But as I said, I am a forgiving person, and if you understand: I’m willing to vote no on this if you’re willing to express that you’ve learned a valuable lesson how to handle the public side of things. Expressing yourself is not wrong; that’s not why we’re here, but I need some confidence so that I can support you.”
Santana told him “Moving forward I’ll be more conscientious about my public outreach and definitely pursue it an a nonbiased way. All I can really do is advocate for the community, and will continue to be unbiased and impartial in decision-making moving forward.”
Wallace motioned to remove Santana from his position on the planning commission, seconded by Sanchez. The council’s approval was 4-1 with Happe being the dissenting vote.
Santana told the Record Gazette following the vote “I love my hometown. I love our people. I love our strong sense of community. And I love what our collective future has in store. I know that Banning city council’s decision last night to kick caring hometown leaders like myself out of advisory positions is not in step with our residents’ wants and desires,” adding “I trust that we will soon stop casting aside resident concern over detrimental projects to our health and well-being just because unjust decisions like the one made last night demands it,” and promised to “continue to advocate for diversity of thought, clear systems-change in our city, and make sure we have leadership that will make real tangible improvements for us all.”
In 2016 the city council at that time removed David Ellis from the planning commission after he repeatedly disparaged council members at their own meetings.
