City of Banning and Cal Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Banning due to the Apple Wildfire.
This notice affects all residents and businesses in the area north of Wilson Street between Sunset Avenue and Hathaway Avenue.
Banning Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff Department will be making contact with all residents and businesses in this area to carry out the evacuation order.
This is a mandatory evacuation effective immediately.
