On Feb.16 at 9:11 a.m., Banning Police Department responded to a robbery that had just occurred at the US Bank on South Highland Springs Avenue.
The suspect fled prior to police arrival.
Authorities believe that the suspect entered the bank alone after it opened, and brandished a handgun and demanded money from one of the tellers, who complied with the suspect’s demands.
The suspect then left the bank via the south front entry doors and fled west on foot.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male adult, approximately 6-foot-1 inches to 6-foot-3 inches tall, wearing a camouflage ball cap with the letters “USMC” on the front, dark sunglasses and a black hooded mask.
The suspect was also wearing a gray or beige button-down shirt and sweatpants with the letters “ECKO” in white, down the right pant leg.
The suspect was carrying a multicolored duffle bag.
The weapon used by the suspect is described as possibly a black pistol.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information regarding this case, to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
