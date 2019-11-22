On Wednesday, Nov. 20 at around 1 p.m., officers from the Banning Police
Department responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of West Wilson Street in the City of Banning.
Officers arrived within one minute of the call being received and located evidence that
a shooting had occurred; however, learned from witnesses that both the victim and suspect had left the scene prior to officer’s arrival.
Detectives from the Banning Police Department were summoned to the location and took over the investigation.
While conducting the investigation, a victim arrived at the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim will not be
identified at this time. During the investigation, Detectives spoke to several witnesses of the shooting. Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect in the shooting as Selman Domonguez, who resides in the City of Banning. Selman Domonguez is described as being twenty-nine years old, Hispanic male adult, 6' 3, 250 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.
The Banning Police Department is actively searching for Selman Domonguez. The Banning Police Department considers Salman Domonguez armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If Salman Domonguez is seen, Banning Police Department asks that you call 9-1-1 immediately.
The Banning Police Department is requesting anyone that witnessed this incident or has
information regarding the incident to contact them at (951)-922-3170.
