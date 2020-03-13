On March 12, at approximately 1:55 p.m., during heavy rainfall, Officer K. Nagle of the CHP Desert Hills Inspection Facility responded to a call of two separate solo vehicle traffic collisions on I-10 eastbound, east of Whitewater Rd.
Both vehicles, a silver Toyota Prius and a blue Hyundai Elantra, were off the right side of the freeway and down a small dirt embankment.
After responding to the scene, Officer Nagle determined that there were little to no injuries in either incident and called for a tow truck to recover the Prius. During the recovery the driver of the Prius, 40- year-old Gilberto Avila of the city of Yucca Valley, was standing on the right shoulder near the tow truck.
At approximately 3 p.m., a silver Chrysler Sebring driven by 35-year-old Aaron Oliver, of Avondale, Ariz., was travelling on I-10 eastbound, east of Tipton Road, approaching the scene of the two previous collisions.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Chrysler Sebring was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road/weather conditions during heavy rain.
Oliver was unable to maintain control of his vehicle as it lost traction with the roadway and veered out of control to the right.
The Sebring crossed several lanes of traffic and onto the right shoulder striking the tow truck followed by Avila.
The Prius continued off the roadway and overturned before striking the Elantra and coming to rest on its roof.
Avila sustained major injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Desert Regional Hospital by American Medical Response where he would succumb to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Oliver and his passengers Mackenzie Oliver, 29 and Victoria Palleson, 18, all sustained minor injuries and were also transported to Desert Regional Hospital.
Alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as contributing factors in the cause of this collision.
This traffic collision is still under active investigation and is subject to change.
For further information, telephone interviews, and/or questions contact Public Information Officer Matt Napier at (951) 769-2000 ext. 238, or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
