Loma Linda University Medical Center and East Campus hospitals have been recognized nationally for patient safety and quality achievements, receiving an ‘A’ grade for spring 2021 from The Leapfrog Group, a national independent watchdog organization.
The designation, released April 29, is widely considered one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive, rewarded only to hospitals with achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
This achievement follows the hospitals’ December 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade ‘A’ award, making it the fifth and sixth consecutive A-ratings for the Medical Center and East Campus hospitals, respectively.
“Leapfrog’s recognition truly highlights the dedication our teams show to provide the best care in each circumstance,” said Ihab Dorotta, MD, chief of quality and patient safety for Loma Linda University Health hospitals. “Their extraordinary dedication to patients and the local community is unquestionable.”
Dorotta said these honors reflect the care the organization puts into each patient they treat, even amid new challenges. “In many ways, this past year was a litmus test of the measures we take to keep our patients and staff safe,” he said.
The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals.
Loma Linda University Medical Center and East Campus are home to more than 6,500 employees, including specialists, physicians, nurses, and support staff.
Backed by comprehensive inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, employees at the hospitals are dedicated to providing a safe and healing environment for their patients.
To see the hospitals’ full grade details or to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
For more information about Loma Linda University Health services, providers or to schedule an appointment, please visit lluh.org or call (909) 558-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.