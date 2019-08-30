Zone changes allow for more residents, more industrial space

Banning City Council has approved zone changes that will accommodate an 80-unit apartment complex along East Wilson and North Hathaway streets, and to convert commercially zoned property currently hosting a recycling center and a vacant warehouse.
At the May 14 city council meeting concerns were expressed over seeing “high rise” apartments looming into the view of residents who already live nearby, and that the area was in a high-risk fire area.
The developers of the planned Cedar Hills Apartments project have whittled the project down from their originally proposed 96 units on the 7.04 acres (originally billed as 7.08 acres) that encompasses two lots south of East Hoffer Street and west of North Hathaway Street.
The development will include three 16-unit buildings and four eight-unit buildings, with two-bedroom, two-bath apartments; a swimming pool and a clubhouse; and a multi-use court.
As part of the development agreement, part of a future extension of Wilson Street will be developed along the project’s southerly boundary by the applicant, to be in compliance with the city’s general plan.
The extension of Wilson Street will impact the northern portion of Roosevelt Williams Park.
The city once again approached the council to approve a zone change in that spot from low density to high density.
The planning commission voted unanimously to approve the latest design at its May meeting.
At the Aug. 27 council meeting, Councilmeeting Don Peterson reiterated previously voiced concerns that the city was ignoring its own general plan by changing the zoning, and accused developers of “coming in and telling us what to,” rather than the other way around.
Planning Commissioner Inge Schuler approached the dais to explain why she initially participated in the planning commission’s unanimous approval, claiming that vital information — particularly related to fire safety — was not provided to commissioners until after she had voted.
Community Development Director Adam Rush assured the council that an evacuation program was in place for the project, which at the moment is considered to be in a high-risk fire zone.
Councilman Dave Happe said, “It’s my opinion that this is growth for the city; it’s an investment in our city, and it’s a fit for the location.”
Happe motioned, and Councilwoman Daniela Andrade seconded, approval for the project, which passed 4-1 with Councilman Peterson opposing the measure.
Also at the Aug. 27 council meeting, the city also moved forward on approving a zone change along the 200 block of South Eighth Street and the 600 block of West Lincoln Street from general commercial to industrial.
A recycling center on the brink of ceasing operations there has been bought out by SoCal West Coast Electric of Beaumont for its newest facility, according to City Manager Doug Schulze.
Development Director Rush told city council that the company was moving from Beaumont to Banning, with plans to build a new 146,000 square-foot building.
The city has not received specific plans for a second property adjacent to the former recycling center, which houses a vacant office building, but will be in the area rezoned as industrial.
The new business entity would fit in with the proposed zone change.
The planning commission unanimously gave its approval of the change for the two parcels, which encompass a combined 5.14 acres, at its June 5 meeting, and the city council also unanimously approved the zone change at its Aug. 27 meeting.
