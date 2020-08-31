Women of Hope UC thanks Banning police for their efforts

A woman’s bible study group from Hope Unlimited Church in Banning gathered in a conference room earlier this month to serve lunch, offer some tokens of appreciation, and treat officers of the Banning Police Department some frosted “cop cakes.”
“We need to give them more of our support,” said Joanie Mayfield, a coordinator of the event.
Hope UC congregant Cindy Moore explained that “Our Lord calls for us to be obedient and respect authority over us. We want to honor our officers, because they give us peace, and we live in a world that doesn’t understand peace.”
Teresa Rogers agreed. “We’re in a spiritual battle and we want to pray over our police officers.”
Mary Reese added “Our hearts are heavy for officers and their families across the country. We want them to know how grateful we are.”
Chief Matt Hamner and a handful of his employees were rounded up to participate in the reception.
Hamner offered some remarks about how his employees endure witnessing a lot of horrible things, and bear threats to “defund the police.”
He and fellow officers expressed appreciation for the morale boost from Hope UC’s women’s group, and were presented with mementos designed to be decorated to reflect local law enforcement efforts, and trophies to remind them of their community’s appreciation.
