They were pioneers of sorts.
Unlike their male counterparts, they felt that they had to prove themselves to the good ol’ boys clubs.
Several former mayors and the daughter of a mayor shared their experiences of what it was like to lead a city as a woman during the Banning Library’s latest oral history project.
Banning’s Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace, and past Banning mayors Debbie Franklin, Barbara Hanna, Daniela Andrade, and Brenda Freeman Salas, and past Beaumont mayor Nancy Carroll, along with Linda Page — daughter of Banning’s first mayor Brigitte Page — participated in the March 30 oral history project event that was sponsored in concert with National Women’s History Month, which concluded March 31.
Historian Francisco Ramos moderated the program.
Hanna participated remotely from New York, Andrade, who now resides in Lancaster, stepped away from class at University of California, Riverside to partipate, and Salas from Nashville, Tenn.
Each woman discussed their reasons for running for office, and provided insight as to what it was like to serve as a councilwoman.
Page offered some recollections on what her mother experienced, referring to her as a woman who was always interested in politics, and was appointed initially to her spot on the council after her predecessor resigned.
Brigitte Page served on the council between 1976-80 and 1982-84, and passed away in 2013.
According to Linda Page, Brigitte Page “wanted to show other women that they had power.”
“Women see things differently and tend to analyze,” Page said. “Men tend to react first. The city had been a boy’s club for a long time.”
During her time on the council, Sun Lakes Country Club came to fruition under her watch, Linda Page said.
Brenda Salas also had to make inroads, as a 22 year-old who served as mayor from 2006-08, she was in high school when her Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher encouraged her to run for office.
Having someone believe in her planted the seed for when she would run for council as a college student.
She would become the first Latina and one of the youngest leaders (she was 23 by the time she was sworn in) to lead Banning.
She had seen an announcement in the paper requesting citizens to apply to serve on the council, and she claims “I have no regrets.”
During her time on the council, the city broke ground on its current police station.
Barbara Hanna recalls when Salas attended a Rotary Club meeting while Salas was running for office, and she had asked at the time “Is this just for a class?”
Hanna moved to Banning in 1985 when she and her husband at the time had a 1 and 3 year-old, and a 13 year-old son, armed with a master’s degree in public administration from Cornell University.
When she applied for a council seat, she competed with eight men for the position.
She campaigned door-to-door to 3,000 homes in her district, and rode in the Stagecoach Days Parade (as Barbara Sheldon), when the car she was riding in was stopped mid-parade by resident Claude Hendon, who apparently did not believe she should serve on the council.
Breaking the glass ceiling — and the fact that Hendon caused a scene at the parade — made headlines that bolstered Hanna’s (then Sheldon’s) reputation.
During her time on the council, Hanna saw the Sunset Street grade separation begin, and was at the police station’s grand opening, and witnessed the revitalization of downtown Banning.
Nancy Carroll was not initially interested in politics. She had started grassroots action groups, and through her experience, was encouraged to run.
“Beaumont had an historical amount of malfeasance, and I thought I could raise the issues” by initially serving as city treasurer in Beaumont, she said. “After two years I ran for council” and claimed to have received the highest number of votes among candidates.
She had to work diligently for a city that did not have a history of women at the helm, and had the extra scrutiny of various agencies who looked to her for answers as the city was turned on its head overnight when its finances came under investigation due to the antics of city administrators that preceded her.
Debbie Franklin had been participating in political action committees, and ran for office three times before she won a seat in Banning, to diversify representation: “We didn’t have anyone on the council who represented east of 17th Street.”
Daniela Andrade was involved on council as her husband Alfredo served on the Banning school board.
Her background in politics was running campaigns.
“I always told people that they can’t just complain” about how things are in a city. “You have to step up, and I was called out on that. I couldn’t just preach to others, so I just stepped up. You have to have a vision for your city,” and for her, it was chipping away at the collective mindset that Banning is not a business-friendly city.
She noted “It’s a lot harder being in front of people than in the background.”
During her tenure, the city brought the cannabis industry to Banning.
She lauded Wallace for bringing the Community Action Partnership to Banning.
Colleen Wallace, who has previously served as Banning’s mayor, was adamant that politics “need strong women.”
She merely wanted to help people.
“Sometimes it’s hard to make the call of how you want to see your city survive,” but she wanted to have representation” of her end of the city.
She called Franklin a mentor.
The women were asked to share any advice for other women.
“There is no book of what you need to do once you get into politics,” Franklin said. She suggested that anyone seeking to run for office should get a mentor.
“Ask the questions, and don’t forget the people are the ones who put you there. They can take you out,” Franklin said.
Wallace encouraged residents to attend council meetings and get involved “So you know what you’re up against,” and can see what’s going on around the city, and remember “I’m not a politician for government. I’m a politician for the people.”
“Women should be proud to be in politics” Carroll said. “We need more women who understand” decisions that affect all residents. “Get in early” to the process, “find politicians with integrity and figure out ways to get involved, and pay attention to what politicians do, not necessarily what they say.”
Page echoed her mother’s sentiments that “Women can do the job just as well as men — if not better.”
Andrade said “You need to have thick skin” to be in the public spotlight, and “You can’t take things personally. Make sure you have the time” to serve.
Also, Andrade discovered “You can’t please everybody.”
Hanna said “You need to take the time to learn complex issues, and about your committees” that council members get assigned to.
Also, “Social media nastiness has to be ignored. Hold on to the vision. We as women need to consider, and be careful about what we say about others, and support each other.”
Salas learned that “In politics working together is what accomplishes something,” since no one can pass decisions on their own. “There will always be haters, people who criticize and want to tear you down and see you fail, people who think they can do it better.”
