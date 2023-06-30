Riverside County investigators, with the assistance of new DNA technologies, identified the body of a homicide victim found along Highway 60 27 years ago.
According to a report released by the Office of Riverside County District Attorney on June 26, the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team (RCCHT) the homicide victim has been identified as Juana Rosas-Zagal of the Los Angeles area. She was 41 years old at the time of her death, the release stated. Her body was found on Jan. 27, 1996, along Highway 60, east of Gilman Springs Road between Moreno Valley and Beaumont.
Because of a lack of investigative leads, the case and the victim’s identity remained unresolved for decades.
According to Supervising Investigator James Camps, detectives originally created a sketch of her likeness, which was circulated to the public, in an attempt to identify the body, but she was not positively identified.
In December of 2022, the RCCHT were finally able to identify not only the victim but also four of her daughters who had nearly lost hope of knowing the whereabouts of their mother.
Using current DNA technologies, such as Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy, the team was able to locate a close ancestral link. That technology uses direct-to-consumer databases to explore the ancestral ties of unidentified homicide victims.
Using that and other public databases such as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the team located Juana's daughters. The California Department of Justice – Riverside Crime Lab, through its Missing and Unidentified Persons System, was then able to positively identify the victim as Juana Rosas-Zagal.
Detectives believe there are still friends, neighbors or colleagues of Rosas-Zagal who may be able to provide more information to help clarify her disappearance.
“We are hoping her identification will bring about new investigative leads,” Campos said of the still unsolved homicide.
Anyone who knew Rosas-Zagal or has any further information is asked to contact detectives at 951-955-0740 or 951-955-2777.
In April 2020, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office formed the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team to address unsolved cold case homicides. The team is comprised of district attorney investigators, Riverside County sheriff’s detectives, city of Riverside police detectives, and members of the Riverside County Coroner's Office.
