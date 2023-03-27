The morning of Friday, March 24, a woman perished in a residential fire on the 1000 block of Angus Glen Court in Beaumont.

According to a report from Cal Fire, firefighters first responded to the fire, in the attic of a single-story single family dwelling, at 5:15 a.m. The fire was contained at 5:48 a.m.

According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, the deceased was a 69-year-old woman who was unresponsive to life-saving measures. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the death arson investigators responded to determine the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.

