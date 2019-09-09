San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital is not known as a comprehensive stroke center, yet.
And yet, the hospital’s leadership understands the need for providing basic neurological services in an area whose demographics demonstrate increased risk.
Adding recent amenities such as neurology and urology services help the hospital market itself and reduces the hospital’s need to transport patients elsewhere for basic care that should be provided in Banning, CEO Steve Barron points out.
At its Sept. 2 board meeting, the hospital approved a two-year, $5,000 per month services agreement with Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Physician Services to provide telehealth services 24-hours a day.
Clinicians at the hospital will help diagnose patients who come in demonstrating neurological anomalies with the assistance of a contracted professional who will make medical decisions based on the input provided by the clinician via videoconferencing.
The off-site contractor will be allowed access to patients’ medical and personal information.
The agreement specifies “emergency” and “non-emergent” tele-neurology services, and assures that the hospital’s contractor can furnish “indirect physical examination, diagnostic protocols, and imaging analysis” among other services to make recommendations for prescribing medications or therapeutic interventions, testing, or additional neurologic services.
Non-emergent services for what may be deemed as headaches, stable seizures, neck or back pain, or findings that are “not characteristic of an acute ischemic stroke or other neurological emergency” will also receive diagnoses from a professional contractor.
Clinicians will be available by phone within five minutes of being contacted by the hospital, and initiate video conferencing within 15 minutes of initial contact for emergency services; and on an as-needed basis within 30 days’ notice from the facility’s communication regarding the need for coverage for “non-emergent” care.
