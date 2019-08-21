Trash and recycling services delayed one day in observance of Labor Day
Waste Management of the Inland Empire’s curbside residential, commercial and roll-off collection services will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.
Customers in the following cities should place their carts out for pick-up one day later than usual, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Saturday, Sept. 7:
Banning
Beaumont
Chino
Corona
Eastvale
Jurupa Valley
Menifee
Moreno Valley
Murrieta
Norco
Wildomar
Communities in unincorporated Riverside County and San Bernardino County
Customer service is available at 1-800-423-9986.
