Trash and recycling services delayed one day in observance of Labor Day

Waste Management of the Inland Empire’s curbside residential, commercial and roll-off collection services will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.

Customers in the following cities should place their carts out for pick-up one day later than usual, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Saturday, Sept. 7:

Banning

Beaumont

Chino

Corona

Eastvale

Jurupa Valley

Menifee

Moreno Valley

Murrieta

Norco

Wildomar

Communities in unincorporated Riverside County and San Bernardino County

Customer service is available at 1-800-423-9986.

