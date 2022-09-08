Updated: Two people found dead in Beaumont home

Beaumont Police Department homicide detectives are seeking public assistance in obtaining security camera footage of a white 2017 Honda Accord they believe may be connected to the deaths of two Beaumont residents found in a Creekside Avenue home on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Detectives are looking for video or security camera footage that may have captured a subject or subjects driving a white 2017 4-door Honda Accord with the license plate number 8AFV337 leaving the victims' residence in the 1500 block of Creekside Lane.
According to a police department press release issued on Thursday, Sept. 8, the vehicle may have traveled in the Oak Valley Greens neighborhood and/or near 13th Street between Beaumont Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue sometime between 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, through 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Additionally, detectives are looking for any camera footage that may have captured a subject or subjects, walking along any of the streets on Map 2, during the same time period. One of those subjects may be walking with a pronounced limp, the department stated.
Anyone who has additional information about this case is asked to contact the Detective Sgt. Macias at (951) 769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
The Beaumont Police Department is investigating the deaths of two Beaumont residents found in a Creekside Lane home on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at 6:21 p.m. on Wednesday, the department was contacted by a person requesting a welfare check of her family members who reside in the 1500 block of Creekside Lane. The family member reported they had not been able to make contact with anyone in the residence for several days. Officers responded to the residence, but were unsuccessful making contact with anyone in the home. During the welfare check, officers saw signs of a possible crime, prompting officers to enter the residence, where they discovered two deceased persons.
The case is under investigation by the Beaumont Police Department Detective Bureau.
Officers have arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges, according to the press release.
The identity of the decedents are not being released until notification of next of kin. If anyone has information about this case, contact Detective Sgt. Macias at (951) 769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
