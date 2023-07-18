As of noon Tuesday, July 18, all roads closed during firefighting efforts have been reopened for public traffic, including Lamb Canyon Landfill.
Due to fire personnel’s relentless efforts to gain containment of the Rabbit Fire, at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, southbound State Route 79 was reopened for all traffic. Lamb Canyon Landfill will remain closed for the time being.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has worked hand-in-hand with local law enforcement partners, Caltrans, county roads, as well as fire personnel to assure the safety of the firefighters on the ground as well as the citizens who reside within the San Gorgonio Pass Area.
Southbound SR-79 had been closed so firefighters could safely ensure no additional flare ups occurred as well as to allow fire vehicles unimpeded access to SR-79.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of all who have been impacted,” CHP stated in a release.
During the reopening of southbound SR-79, CHP officers will be conducting proactive patrols of the area. Please allow sufficient travel time and watch your speed to ensure the safety of fire personnel and other motorists.
Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova asked that residents and motorists use caution and drive safely as firefighters remain in the area.
As of Tuesday morning, the Rabbit Fire — one of four wildfires burning in Riverside County over the weekend — had reached 8,283 acres and 45 percent containment. Full containment is expected by Friday, July 21.
The Highland Fire in Beaumont reached 98 percent containment at 105 acres as of Monday morning while the Reche Fire in Moreno Valley was reported at 437 acres and 90 percent containment as of Tuesday morning.
The Gavilan Fire, which started in Lake Matthews on Saturday, July 15, had reached 338 acres and 65 percent containment by Tuesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.